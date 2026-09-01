FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP calls off Sept 5 protest as centre agrees to quash FIRs; Supreme Court welcomes decision

CJP calls off Sept 5 protest as centre agrees to quash FIRs

Grammy winner Ricky Kej announces India tour Damrooh: Check cities, venues, dates, details

Grammy winner Ricky Kej announces India tour Damrooh: Check cities and dates

Amid divorce rumurs with Sunita Ahuja, Govinda to join Rise And Fall Season 2? Here's what we know

Amid divorce rumurs with Sunita Ahuja, Govinda to join Rise And Fall Season 2?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amid divorce rumurs with Sunita Ahuja, Govinda to join Rise And Fall Season 2? Here's what we know

The first season of Rise And Fall was won by actor Arjun Bijlani and featured a mix of popular names, including Aditya Narayan, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda, Aahana Kumra, Anaya Bangar and Pawan Singh, among others. Govinda is in talks to join the upcoming season.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 02:56 PM IST

Amid divorce rumurs with Sunita Ahuja, Govinda to join Rise And Fall Season 2? Here's what we know
Govinda/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Govinda could be set to enter uncharted territory in his career. The Raja Babu actor is reportedly in talks to participate in the second season of Rise And Fall. According to Variety India, the makers have approached Govinda for the reality show, and the actor is said to be excited about the opportunity.  Although Govinda has never participated in a reality show as a contestant, he is no stranger to the format. Over the years, the actor has appeared as a guest on several popular TV reality shows and even hosted the game show Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke. He has made appearances on Indian Idol, Dance India Dance, and Super Dancer, besides featuring on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss. His most recent reality show appearance was on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, where he arrived to pick up his wife, Sunita Ahuja, following her exit from the show. Sunita had reportedly left the Netflix series citing health reasons.

Govinda's reported entry comes at a time when his personal life has been under intense public scrutiny. Sunita has previously spoken about the actor's alleged closeness with Komal Rani Swarnkar and claimed that Govinda wanted to marry her. Videos of the actor partying at a club in Thailand also went viral, fuelling speculation about trouble in their marriage. In December 2024, Sunita reportedly filed for divorce at the Bandra Family Court, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. However, Govinda's manager recently confirmed that she had withdrawn the petition and said that the couple had amicably resolved their differences.

Rise And Fall is based on the British reality format created by Studio Lambert and originally hosted by Greg James. The Indian adaptation premiered last year on Amazon MX Player with businessman and television personality Ashneer Grover as its host. The first season was won by actor Arjun Bijlani and featured a mix of popular names, including Aditya Narayan, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda, Aahana Kumra, Anaya Bangar and Pawan Singh, among others.

READ | Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played blind characters on screen

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CJP calls off Sept 5 protest as centre agrees to quash FIRs; Supreme Court welcomes decision
CJP calls off Sept 5 protest as centre agrees to quash FIRs
Grammy winner Ricky Kej announces India tour Damrooh: Check cities, venues, dates, details
Grammy winner Ricky Kej announces India tour Damrooh: Check cities and dates
Amid divorce rumurs with Sunita Ahuja, Govinda to join Rise And Fall Season 2? Here's what we know
Amid divorce rumurs with Sunita Ahuja, Govinda to join Rise And Fall Season 2?
‘Terrorism cannot be a strategic asset’: PM Modi slams Pakistan at SCO Summit
‘Terrorism cannot be a strategic asset’: PM Modi slams Pakistan at SCO Summit
Hunkkaar Teaser Out: Aneet Padda plays 17-year-old assault victim in thriller shot before Saiyaara | Watch
Hunkkaar Teaser Out: Aneet Padda plays 17-year-old assault victim in thriller
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement