Amid divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja, Govinda to join Rise And Fall Season 2? Here's what we know

The first season of Rise And Fall was won by actor Arjun Bijlani and featured a mix of popular names, including Aditya Narayan, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda, Aahana Kumra, Anaya Bangar and Pawan Singh, among others. Govinda is in talks to join the upcoming season.

Govinda could be set to enter uncharted territory in his career. The Raja Babu actor is reportedly in talks to participate in the second season of Rise And Fall. According to Variety India, the makers have approached Govinda for the reality show, and the actor is said to be excited about the opportunity. Although Govinda has never participated in a reality show as a contestant, he is no stranger to the format. Over the years, the actor has appeared as a guest on several popular TV reality shows and even hosted the game show Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke. He has made appearances on Indian Idol, Dance India Dance, and Super Dancer, besides featuring on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss. His most recent reality show appearance was on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, where he arrived to pick up his wife, Sunita Ahuja, following her exit from the show. Sunita had reportedly left the Netflix series citing health reasons.

Govinda's reported entry comes at a time when his personal life has been under intense public scrutiny. Sunita has previously spoken about the actor's alleged closeness with Komal Rani Swarnkar and claimed that Govinda wanted to marry her. Videos of the actor partying at a club in Thailand also went viral, fuelling speculation about trouble in their marriage. In December 2024, Sunita reportedly filed for divorce at the Bandra Family Court, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. However, Govinda's manager recently confirmed that she had withdrawn the petition and said that the couple had amicably resolved their differences.

Rise And Fall is based on the British reality format created by Studio Lambert and originally hosted by Greg James. The Indian adaptation premiered last year on Amazon MX Player with businessman and television personality Ashneer Grover as its host. The first season was won by actor Arjun Bijlani and featured a mix of popular names, including Aditya Narayan, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda, Aahana Kumra, Anaya Bangar and Pawan Singh, among others.

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