Natasa Stankovic reacted to the video of Agastya playing with cousin Kavir shared by brother-in-law Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma, amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 28, 2024, 02:19 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Trying...': Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic reacts to son's video with Krunal Pandya
Hardik Pandya-Natasha Stankovic
Amid divorce rumours with cricketer Hardik Pandya, actress Natasa Stankovic liked a heartwarming video on Instagram posted by Pankhuri Sharma, the wife of her brother-in-law Krunal Pandya. 

The video shows Agastya, the son of Natasha Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, with his cousin Kavir, the elder son of Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma. The video shows two adorable toddlers, Agastya and Kavir, playing with Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma in the kids' room. The boys are having fun with paint and colors, and the cheerful couple joins them on the floor, even getting some paint on their faces.

Sharing the clip, Pankuri wrote, "Trying out best." Watch video:

Meanwhile, Natasa's Instagram post has fueled the rumours. She posted on a story and Instagram with the note, "Someone is about to get on the streets." Natasa's 'streets' post was shared as an Instagram Story, where she seemed to hint at new beginnings by sharing a picture of traffic signs.

Natasa Stankovic married Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya in a private ceremony on May 31, 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown. However, four years into their marriage, rumors of their separation surfaced. These rumors started when Natasa removed the surname Pandya from her Instagram account. Netizens also noticed that both Natasa and Hardik stopped posting about each other on social media. Additionally, Hardik didn't even post a birthday message for Natasa on March 4 this year.

