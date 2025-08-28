Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in Farah Khan's...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film, says fans will be 'shocked, surprised'

As US tariffs kick in, ex-US diplomat blames 'unpredictable' American diplomacy for complicating India trade talks

Bihar on high alert: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist enter state via Nepal border ahead of assembly elections

What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? What may be price of crude? Will it affect Western world, including US?

Sonu Sood sells his luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 8 crore

Meet man behind India's favourite rum brand Old Monk, how an army Brigadier turned it into cult classic

Ajwain water vs Chia seeds water: Which morning drink is more beneficial for weight loss? Key differences explained

Meet woman, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain', left social media to clear UPSC exam, later became IFS officer with AIR...

PM Modi's first meet with Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba after 7 years: Quad discussions, MoUs and more on agenda

'LPG Cylinders, FD Interest Rates And ....': Check out THESE 5 key rule changes that may directly affect your pocket starting September 1

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film, says fans will be 'shocked, surprised'

After BB 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film

As US tariffs kick in, ex-US diplomat blames 'unpredictable' American diplomacy for complicating India trade talks

Ex-US diplomat blames 'unpredictable' American diplomacy for complicating...

What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? What may be price of crude? Will it affect Western world, including US?

What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? Will it hit US economy?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in Farah Khan's...

Sunita Ahuja recently addressed the divorce rumours with Govinda and told the media, "You guys have come for Ganpati or the controversy? Hasn't the media been slapped in the face by seeing us together so close? If there was something off, there would have been distances."

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 01:03 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in Farah Khan's...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker-choreographer and YouTube star Farah Khan has announced a new show titled Aunty Kisko Bola and welcomed her brother Sajid Khan and Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja as the first judges for it. Farah took to Instagram, where she shared a video of Sunita and Sajid coming on stage. The text on the video read, "Welcome to the grand talent show… Hunt for India’s No.1 aunty. A talent show only for aunties. Hunar ki koi age nahi hoti."

Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in Farah Khan’s Aunty Kisko Bola

"TOMORROW!! Our new show on my channel.. AUNTYKISKOBOLA #AKB .. thank u @aslisajidkhan @officialsunitaahuja for being our very first judges to bring out the talent that every woman has! There's a special guest appearance too….@myqyuki @cashify @dhinchakofficial,” Farah wrote as the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@farahkhankunder)

The show will have guest judges every week. Farah has choreographed more than a hundred songs in over 80 films, winning the National Film Award for Best Choreography.

In addition, she has worked on Tamil films and in international projects, such as Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams, Vanity Fair, and Marigold: An Adventure in India and the Chinese films Perhaps Love and Kung Fu Yoga, earning Tony Award and Golden Horse Award nominations.

She then went on to direct the comedy Tees Maar Khan (2010) and the dance heist comedy Happy New Year (2014). 

Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on divorce rumours with Govinda 

Talking about Sunita, on August 27, she spoke about the divorce rumours with Govinda. The two came together to celebrate Ganeshotsav and interacted with the media. Responding to the rumours, Sunita told the media, "You guys have come for Ganpati or the controversy? Hasn't the media been slapped in the face by seeing us together so close? If there was something off, there would have been distances.”

“No power can separate us, neither the God nor the satan. They say, 'My husband is mine', likewise 'My Govinda is mine'. It's my humble request to everyone to not believe the rumours. Don't believe anything unless you hear it from us."

Govinda and Sunita have been married for more than three decades and are parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.

READ | Rahul Gandhi cautions BJP, Election Commission amid 'vote chori' claims: 'People of Bihar are...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Celebs look at Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mrunal Thakur to Ananya Panday, who wore what this festive season
Celebs look at Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mrunal Thakur to Ananya Panday, who wore w
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 10 wishes, WhatsApp messages, status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 10 wishes, messages to celebrate Ganpati Bappa
After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'
After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under Dhoni
Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Doda district, over 3 dead
Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Doda district
Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in Farah Khan's...
Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE