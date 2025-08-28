Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in Farah Khan's...

After Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film, says fans will be 'shocked, surprised'
BOLLYWOOD
Sunita Ahuja recently addressed the divorce rumours with Govinda and told the media, "You guys have come for Ganpati or the controversy? Hasn't the media been slapped in the face by seeing us together so close? If there was something off, there would have been distances."
Filmmaker-choreographer and YouTube star Farah Khan has announced a new show titled Aunty Kisko Bola and welcomed her brother Sajid Khan and Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja as the first judges for it. Farah took to Instagram, where she shared a video of Sunita and Sajid coming on stage. The text on the video read, "Welcome to the grand talent show… Hunt for India’s No.1 aunty. A talent show only for aunties. Hunar ki koi age nahi hoti."
Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in Farah Khan’s Aunty Kisko Bola
"TOMORROW!! Our new show on my channel.. AUNTYKISKOBOLA #AKB .. thank u @aslisajidkhan @officialsunitaahuja for being our very first judges to bring out the talent that every woman has! There's a special guest appearance too….@myqyuki @cashify @dhinchakofficial,” Farah wrote as the caption.
The show will have guest judges every week. Farah has choreographed more than a hundred songs in over 80 films, winning the National Film Award for Best Choreography.
In addition, she has worked on Tamil films and in international projects, such as Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams, Vanity Fair, and Marigold: An Adventure in India and the Chinese films Perhaps Love and Kung Fu Yoga, earning Tony Award and Golden Horse Award nominations.
She then went on to direct the comedy Tees Maar Khan (2010) and the dance heist comedy Happy New Year (2014).
Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on divorce rumours with Govinda
Talking about Sunita, on August 27, she spoke about the divorce rumours with Govinda. The two came together to celebrate Ganeshotsav and interacted with the media. Responding to the rumours, Sunita told the media, "You guys have come for Ganpati or the controversy? Hasn't the media been slapped in the face by seeing us together so close? If there was something off, there would have been distances.”
“No power can separate us, neither the God nor the satan. They say, 'My husband is mine', likewise 'My Govinda is mine'. It's my humble request to everyone to not believe the rumours. Don't believe anything unless you hear it from us."
Govinda and Sunita have been married for more than three decades and are parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.
