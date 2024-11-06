Abhishek Bachchan talked about loyalty and commitments after his engagement with Karisma Kapoor broke off. Now, his marital relationship with Aishwarya Rai has been embroiled in controversies after rumours of his alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur.

Abhishek Bachchan has been embroiled in controversies in the recent past. First, there had been reports speculating about his divorce with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and then, rumours also talked about him having an alleged affair with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. Now, amid such negativity, an old video of Abhishek has resurfaced on the internet. The video is from the time when he appeared on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal and talked about commitment and loyalty in relationships.

Abhishek came to Simi Garewal's chat show after his engagement with Karisma Kapoor broke off. With that context, the actor stated that not being loyal in a relationship disgusts him. The Dhoom actor said, "Call me old-fashioned, but I have nothing against being frivolous. I have nothing against people wanting to have fun with both of the constants; then, by all means, enjoy yourselves. But if you have committed to somebody on whatever level, then abide by that commitment; otherwise, don’t make it. I personally feel that as a man, if you commit to a woman, even if you get caught up with her boyfriend, you should be loyal to her. Men are usually accused of being very disloyal; I have never been able to understand that, and I don’t agree with it. It disgusts me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek is awaiting the release of his next film, an emotional drama called I Want To Talk. It is slated to release in theatres on November 22. I Want To Talk is directed by Shoojit Sircar, who has previously helmed critically acclaimed movies such as Piku, October, Vicky Donor, and Sardar Udham. Also featuring Pearle Maaney, Johnny Lever, Jayant Kripalani, and Kristin Goddard, the upcoming movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.

