Bollywood

Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to embrace..

Amid rumours of a possible separation from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an update about Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film is sure to bring a positive focus to his life.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 09:41 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to embrace..
Abhishek Bachchan is currently grabbing headlines as fans continue to speculate that the actor is going through with a divorce from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Amid this, new information has now come to light regarding Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film with Shoojit Sircar. The project, which was announced a few months ago, has now been described by Soojit Sircar as a simple and touching reflection on life.

In a PTI interview, Shoojit Sircar, the director of 'Piku', said that when he watched his upcoming film with Abhishek Bachchan during post-production, it brought a smile to his face.

Shoojit Sircar also described Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the film as his finest. This information is most likely to excite the fans who are awaiting an update on Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming projects. 

Set to release in theatres on November 15, the film will once again explore a father-daughter relationship, similar to his 2015 film 'Piku'. 

Asked about the long gap this time between his stories considering 'Gulabo Sitabo' and 'Sardar Udham' released on OTT during the pandemic, Sircar said he did not have a script.

"When I have a script and when I know that this script is ready to move on to the floor, that's when I do it. Because of the Covid and 'Gulabo Sitabo' and 'Sardar Udham Singh' releasing back-to-back, I didn't have the time to focus on a script," he said.

Amid rumours of a possible separation from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an update about Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film is sure to bring a positive focus to his life. 

For the unversed, many have speculated that things aren't going well for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The rumours were further fueled when the couple did not attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding together in Mumbai. 

However, so far, both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have not given any official statements regarding their relationship status.

