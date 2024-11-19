BOLLYWOOD
In the past few months, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been subjected to several rumours about their separation.
Abhishek Bachchan is awaiting the release of his next film, an emotional drama called I Want To Talk. Along with its director Shoojit Sircar, the actor will be seen promoting the film in a special episode on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. This episode will be telecast on Sony TV on November 22, the same day when I Want To Talk hits the theatres.
In the latest promo shared by the channel on its social media handles, Abhishek is seen praising his father Amitabh. The Dhoom actor can be heard saying, "Paa, I don't know if this is the right thing to say. I hope people don't misunderstand this. We are sitting here at 10 pm. My father left home at 6:30 in the morning so that we can easily wake up at 8 or 9 in the morning. Nobody talks about the sacrifices a father makes for his children."
Abhishek ki baato ne kar diya AB ko emotional!— sonytv (@SonyTV) November 18, 2024
Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan#KBConSonyTV #KBC16 #KBC2024 #SonyTVShow #KBC pic.twitter.com/aPSF63IeCP
This comes amid the hostile reports about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's sepration in the past few months. Abhishek's name has even been linked to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur through baseless rumours. However, the Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence and not reacted to all such negativity.
The star couple's divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The spiteful reports multiplied when Abhishek liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'. The post talked in detail about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50.
READ | Not Salman Khan, this superstar was first choice for Karan Arjun; he was even offered Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 but...
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
AR Rahman, Saira Banu to separate 29 years after marriage due to 'significant emotional strain': 'Couple has found...'
India withdraws from Blind T20 World Cup in Pakistan due to...
Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan tells Amitabh Bachchan: 'I hope people don't...'
‘Aiyyashi ka adda…’: Salman Khan’s farmhouse doesn’t belong to him but…
India beat Japan 2-0, to face China in final of Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey
A gamble with radiation: The uncalculated risks of prolonged spaceflight
Roger Federer pens emotional tribute to Rafael Nadal ahead of his retirement
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to make his directorial debut on Netflix, web series based on Bollywood to release on...
Not due to Salman Khan's threats, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi detained in US for this reason
THIS is world’s richest city, has Rs 142 lakh crore in assets, not Mumbai, Singapore, Hong Kong, New York, it is...
Dead man's eye goes missing at Patna hospital, doctors allege 'rats ate it off'
Viral clip shows giant bear opening car door and..., what happened next will leave you stunned! WATCH
FIR against stand-up comic Yash Rathi for using derogatory words in his show at IIT Bhilai
Meet man, who earns more than Elon Musk but still not in world’s top 10 richest persons list, reason is...
How superstar Zeenat Aman was instrumental in making a Bollywood hero to watch out for
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh lease a new Mumbai apartment; monthly rent is whopping Rs...
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, likely to take over as Iran's Supreme Leader?
Day before Maharashtra voting, BJP’s Vinod Tawde accused of distributing cash, poll body files case
Revolutionizing Home Construction: WeHouse’s tech-driven approach set new standards in transparency, efficiency, quality
When will ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule be announced? Know latest update here
BIG update on gold loans, RBI to soon bring this option to reduce lending gaps, it is...
Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor roasts Rajat Dalal in their fight, says 'maine kabhi kisi ko gaadiyon se nahi udaaya'
Effective E-Commerce Promotion Strategies to Drive More Sales Revenue
Meet Shivraj, Aishwarya Rai's bodyguard, who earns more than CEOs, his whopping salary is...
This Indian company is common link between Burj Khalifa, London Eye, and Howrah Bridge, not Reliance, Adani, it is...
Mahesh Babu subtly backs Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan amid feud with Dhanush; here's how
Vladimir Putin to visit India says Russian government's spokesperson, official dates to be...
Delhi Pollution: This is the BIGGEST reason behind alarmingly high AQI in Delhi, it's not stubble-burning, vehicles
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli eyes massive feat, can break Sachin Tendulkar’s record in Test series against Australia
THIS cruise company is offering 4-year trip for those wishing to skip Trump’s presidency, check cost, other details
Meet woman, who secured record-breaking salary package at Google, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, she is from...
Vladimir Putin's BIG decision on nuclear weapons, threatens to use nukes against West if...
Krushna Abhishek reveals details about Kashmera Shah's 'major accident', shares her health update: 'Main injury is...'
Vignesh Shivan reveals he was brutally trolled, compared to dog for dating Nayanthara: 'You have to pay a price for...'
Virat Kohli’s bat being sold in Australia for THIS whopping price, watch video here
Not RRR, Animal, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 but this film becomes fastest to earn $1 million from pre-sales in USA
Meet man, who scored only 2.7 GPA at graduation, earns Rs 2.15 crore today, not from Ivy university, he is...
Tarab Kumar: Osmania University alumna leading future of accounting and taxation through groundbreaking research
Apple quietly discontinues this popular iPhone accessory, once considered necessity, it is…
'It's Abhishek, Aishwarya': Netizens react after celeb divorce lawyer says star couple is facing 'breakdown in marriage'
Delhi AQI update: 'Decision on work-from-home, odd -even measures to be taken soon', says Environment Minister Gopal Rai
Air pollution: Delhi govt seeks centre's nod for artificial rain amid 500 AQI
Meet man, college dropout, now one of India's richest, burning Rs 250 crore a month to ace quick...
Bigg Boss 18: Edin Rose wages war against Avinash Mishra, compares him to dog, says 'jab tak main yaha hu...'
Rishabh Pant's fiery response to Sunil Gavaskar's video on his IPL retention, says, 'My retention was...'
Cutting costs, boosting control: Viharika Bhimanapati's AI-powered ad-tech revolution
Viral video shows group of men stealing spotlight at wedding with their crazy dance moves
Moon Moon Sen's husband, Riya Sen and Raima Sen's father, Bharat Dev Varma, passes away in Kolkata
Dev Anand was 'desperately' in love with THIS superstar, got jealous when Raj Kapoor 'kissed' her
Shocking! Woman travelling from Kuala Lumpur found dead on Chennai-bound international flight
OpenAI in legal trouble: Delhi HC summons ChatGPT company over ANI copyright infringement allegation
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Complete timeline of cold war, public feud between friends turned enemies over Naanum Rowdy Dhaan
This day that year: India’s heartbreaking loss to Australia in 2023 World Cup final
Centre acknowledges existential threats posed by big tech to digital news media and credible news
‘Vinashkale viparit buddhi’: Kolkata eatery's bizarre doodh cola combo leaves internet baffled, watch here
Did you know Nayanthara's real name is Diana? Here’s why she changed it
Sushmita Sen’s ex boyfriend Rohman Shawl breaks his silence on their relationship: ‘We are still…’
Sudhanshu Pandey makes big statement on Anupamaa co-actor Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter allegations: 'It's not good...'
Abhishek Bachchan's biggest flop film was made for Rs 45 crores, actress never worked with him again, it earned only..
World's tallest railway bridge, built at Rs 1486 crore cost, stands 35m above Eiffel Tower, it is in...
Mahindra's plan to pick up 50% stake in this European company stalled due to...
Relief for Malayalam actor Siddique as SC grants anticipatory bail in rape case
Meet woman who rejected high-paying job offer from abroad, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Keerthy Suresh to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil in December? Here’s what we know
Banks Holiday November 2024: Banks to remain closed in THIS state tomorrow, know why
Aishwarya Rai describes her 'ideal man' in viral statement amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan: 'He better be..'
Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut near key government buildings and embassies
Attack on former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh: Case registered against 4 unidentified persons for murder bid
'Glad to have met...': PM Modi meets Italian PM Meloni on sidelines of G20 Summit
Madhuri Dixit regrets quitting films after marrying Shriram Nene? Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star says 'having kids was a big...'
Shillong Teer Results TODAY November 19, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
'You are honest, strong, demand respect': Amid Nayantara-Dhanush controversy, Vignesh Shivan pens appreciation note
Kerala lottery TODAY November 19 Live Sthree Sakthi SS 442 Tuesday lucky draw results at 3 pm, check full winners list
Meet actress who rejected James Bond's film, gave blockbuster with SRK, took five years break, then became OTT star
Rakesh Roshan reveals Shah Rukh Khan ‘didn’t believe’ in Karan Arjun’s story, quit film; then he offered the role to…
Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale: Who is Nayanthara's ex-lover who asked her to quit cinema?
This stray dog becomes popular among tourists after it climbs Giza Pyramid, watch
Meet man who bought 2 sea-facing apartments worth Rs 198 crore, project has Shahid Kapoor connection, know here
Who is Lydia Onic? Indonesian star influencer whose alleged private video was leaked after Imsha Rehman, Minahil Malik
Watch: Malaika Arora's 'men need to be little more sensitive' statement goes viral post her breakup with Arjun Kapoor
Watch: Preity Zinta confronts Kareena Kapoor for ignoring her, holding a grudge in viral video: 'I do have problem'
'Very easy to be fed up...': Abhishek Bachchan's emotional moment with Aaradhya amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai
Nita Ambani spills the beans on who makes guest list decisions, keeps in-laws happy in Ambani family; SEE viral video
'Eager to work closely in...': PM Modi meets French President Macron, UK PM Starmer in Rio; shares insights
Savarkar defamation case: Pune court summons Rahul Gandhi on December 2
Meet man who runs Rs 3608487 crore company, briefly became world’s second-richest man, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Meet man who owns India's most expensive apartment, not Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli aims to surpass Cheteshwar Pujara in elite Border-Gavaskar Trophy list
‘He'll be very…’: Sunil Gavaskar warns Australia of Virat Kohli ahead of BGT 2024-25
Meet woman who turned family business into Rs 8500 crore empire, not from IIT, IIM, she is...
Not Salman Khan, this superstar was first choice for Karan Arjun; he was even offered Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 but...
Meet woman, who cracked IIT and UPSC exam in same year, became IAS officer, was inspired by...
Dilip Joshi BREAKS SILENCE on quitting Taarak Mehta, fight with show's producer Asit Modi: 'It’s disheartening to..'
Delhi pollution soars to highest level, AQI breaches 500-mark
DNA TV Show: Last-minute speeches, slogans mark end of Maharashtra poll campaign, voting set for November 20
Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh injured after car attacked with stones in Katol
Shekhar Ravjiani reveals he lost his voice due to vocal chord paresis: 'Was destroyed, thought I would never...'
Kanguva box office collection day 5: Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol film earns Rs 56 crore
Ashneer Grover breaks silence after Salman Khan confronts him in Bigg Boss 18: 'It's ok if he doesn't...'
Meet man who completed BSc degree, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer; he’s in the news for…