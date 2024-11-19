In the past few months, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been subjected to several rumours about their separation.

Abhishek Bachchan is awaiting the release of his next film, an emotional drama called I Want To Talk. Along with its director Shoojit Sircar, the actor will be seen promoting the film in a special episode on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. This episode will be telecast on Sony TV on November 22, the same day when I Want To Talk hits the theatres.

In the latest promo shared by the channel on its social media handles, Abhishek is seen praising his father Amitabh. The Dhoom actor can be heard saying, "Paa, I don't know if this is the right thing to say. I hope people don't misunderstand this. We are sitting here at 10 pm. My father left home at 6:30 in the morning so that we can easily wake up at 8 or 9 in the morning. Nobody talks about the sacrifices a father makes for his children."

This comes amid the hostile reports about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's sepration in the past few months. Abhishek's name has even been linked to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur through baseless rumours. However, the Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence and not reacted to all such negativity.

The star couple's divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The spiteful reports multiplied when Abhishek liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'. The post talked in detail about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50.

READ | Not Salman Khan, this superstar was first choice for Karan Arjun; he was even offered Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 but...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.