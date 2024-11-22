Abhishek Bachchan talks about 'missing someone' amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek Bachchan's much-awaited film, I Wan To Talk has finally been released in theatres and the first reviews are mostly positive. However, the actor is also grabbing headlines due to his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai. Amid this, his statement about 'missing someone' is going viral.

On Monday, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter and shared a clip from his movie I Want To Talk wherein he was seen talking to her on-screen daughter and wrote, "Missing someone is okay, but remember the other person knows it! Living the little moments of #IWantToTalk."

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan penned a long note alluded to the ongoing speculations in his blog. Although he did not specifically mention any names, he asserted that speculations should not be heeded as they come without verification. "Speculations are speculations... they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in... I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice... and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society..." he wrote.

He added, “Your content is done, not just for that one moment, but for many moments... the reader, when they react to it, gives content expansion...the reaction could be in belief or the negative...anything that is, give credence to the writer.. and that is the writer's business... his or her commerce dependence.. fill the world with untruth or questioned untruth, and your job is over... how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands."

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want To Talk, written by Tushar Sheetal Jain, and produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the title role of Arjun, an NRI who suffers from a serious ailment. He is facing life-altering surgery as well as navigating a complex relationship with his daughter since her childhood.

