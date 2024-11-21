With Aishwarya Rai sharing a late birthday wish for daughter Aaradhya sans her husband and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, fans are convinced that the divorce rumours surrounding the two might be true.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are currently battling controversies regarding their personal life. With Aishwarya Rai sharing a late birthday wish for daughter Aaradhya sans her husband and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, fans are convinced that the divorce rumours surrounding the two might be true. Amid this, Abhishek Bachchan is also gearing up for the release of his film I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan revealed if I Want To Talk has had any impact on his relationship with his daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek Bachchan shared that while his films seldom influence his personal life, his personal life undoubtedly influences the kind of films he works in.

Drawing parallels to his character Arjun's experiences, Abhishek Bachchan told Shoojit Sircar, "The fact that Arjun is given 100 days to live, coupled with what his daughter told him, ‘Will you dance at my wedding?’… For any father, giving your daughter away is one of the high points of your life. It’s something that you look forward to, you plan for, whatever your relationship with your child is… His motivation to be there for his kid, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes because of a promise he made, is something that resonated with me. That’s one of the reasons I chose… My daughter is still much younger than (the character), but for a father to feel that emotion of ‘I need to do whatever it takes to be there for my daughter’, is one of the main reasons for deciding…"

Abhishek’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, recently turned 13. While Aishwarya Rai posted an elaborate photo dump for her on her Instagram account, Abhishek Bachchan's absence and silence on it has left netizens questioning about the relationship between the couple.

