Abhishek Bachchan said that he has just been a puppet in the hands of Shoojit Sircar after he has been receiving excellent reviews for his performance in I Want To Talk.

Abhishek Bachchan has been receiveing glowing reviews for his exceptional performance in his latest release I Want To Talk. The Shhojit Sircar directorial, which also stars Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani in the leading roles, was released in cinemas on November 22.

In an interview when Abhishek was asked about his career-defining performance in I Want To Talk, the actor told Rediff, "I hope every actor gets to do work that is going to be career-defining with every film they choose to do. That's the attitude with which you should approach each and every one of your films. I'd like to do that with every film of mine. The entire credit I have to give my director Shoojit da. I've just been a puppet in his hands."

Amitabh Bachchan shared his review of the film on his blog. He wrote, "Some films invite you to be entertained...some films invite you to BE the film...I WANT TO TALK...just does that...it invites you to BE the film! It picks you up up gently from your seat in the theatre and places you, equally gently, inside the screen it is being projected upon and you watch its life floating by. No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into...ESCAPISM...and Abhishek, you are not Abhishek...you are ARJUN SEN of the film."

Meanwhile, in the past few months, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been subjected to malicious reports about their separation. Abhishek's name has even been linked to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur through baseless rumours. However, the Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence and not reacted to all such negativity.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce rumours began after she and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July this year. The rumours multiplied when Abhishek liked an Instagram post on divorces titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'.

