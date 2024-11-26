In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan recalled a moment when he said to his father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan that maybe he made a big mistake by choosing acting as his career.

Abhishek Bachchan has been received exceptional reviews for his performance in his latest release I Want To Talk. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the emotional drama was released in the theatres on November 22. In an interview during the promotions of the film, Abhishek recalled a moment when he said to his father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan that maybe he wasn't "meant for acting."

Talking to Galatta Plus, Abhishek said, "In a weaker moment, which is embarrassing for me to think of now, I went to my dad and said, 'We need to talk. I think I made a big mistake. Maybe it's time for me to be honest with myself and say, 'Hey, you're not cut out for this. You're not good enough. Find something else to do." The Guru actor stated that this conversation with his dad happened after he saw a string of flops in his career.

Abhishek further recalled what advice his father gave to him at that emotional moment. "I'm saying this to you as your senior, not as your father. You're nowhere near the finished product. You have a lot of improving to do", the Yuva actor shared what Amitabh Bachchan told him.

Meanwhile, in the past few months, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been subjected to malicious reports about their separation. Abhishek's name has even been linked to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur through baseless rumours. However, the Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence and not reacted to all such negativity.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally reacts to divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan with latest Instagram post

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.