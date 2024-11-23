Abhishek Bachchan recently made headlines for calling himself a 'better actor' than his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He also revealed how Sr Bachchan is 'atrocious'.

The Bachchans continue to remain in the headlines. Amid the divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jr Bachchan grabbed eyeballs for his recent appearance at Big B's Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the latest episode of KBC, Abhishek appeared as the special guest with director Shoojit Sircar. They joined the game show while promoting their newly released, I Want To Talk.

During the episode, Shoojit Sircar asked few questions to the father-son duo. The Vicky Donar director asked Abhishek and Amitabh, who's the better actor? Abhishek instantly said "Main (me)." Sr Bachchan looked to Abhishek, and then told Shoojit, "Dekhiye apni tareef karna bohut hi mushkil hota hai (See, it's very difficult to praise myself)." This left Shoojit, Abhishek and the audience laughing.

Later Abhishek explained why he called himself a better actor than his Pa. Abhishek said that when the family plays dumb charades, Amitabh is the last person to get selected in a team. Jr Bachchan said, "He's atrocious at playing dumb charades. Kuch bhalta hi karte hai."

From earlier this year, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been under the radar of netizens and gossipmongers. There have been constant rumours about the rift between the couple. The estranged public appearances of the couple, Aishwarya getting ignored on her birthday, and the actress being accompanied by daughter Aaradhaya at SIIMA have added more fuel to the rumours. However, the couple have neither accepted nor denied the rumours.

On the work front, Abhishek gave a fabulous performance in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. The movie is based on the life of Arjun Sen, and Abhishek played him beautifully. Despite earning critical acclaim, the movie opened on a weak note, becoming the second-lowest opening of Jr Bachchan. I Want To Talk is currently playing in cinemas near you.

