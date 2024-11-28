Amid the divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan made a big statement of being unworthy.

Abhishek Bachchan continued to remain in the headlines, more for his personal life than his professional life. The divorce rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya are not dying down, and then the actors' recent public appearances or statements add more fuel to it. Recently, Abhishek was seen promoting his newly-released film, I Want To Talk, and there he talked about not being worthy of being compared to his parents, mother Jaya Bachchan and father Amitabh Bachchan.

In a recent interview, I Want To Talk director Shoojit Sircar revealed that Abhishek reminded him of his mother Jaya Bachchan. he said, “Abhishek steals your heart in this film, I saw a lot of Jayaji in his performance. You will see her warmth and charm in his character in the film too. I remember Jayaji in a Satyajit Ray film standing near a wall and staring, you will find those stares in his eyes too.”

After hearing him, Abhishek admitted that in his 25 years of career, this was the first time someone drew such a parallel. Jr Bachchan said, "Throughout my career of 25 years, there has been such huge reference to my father and his amazing work, but very few attribute anything to my beautiful mother. I am glad Shoojit Da did, she will be very happy. She keeps saying, ‘You’re my son too’. But ya, I am not worthy of being spoken about in the same sentence as these great actors."

Abhishek and Shoojit's film I Want To Talk opened to positive reviews, but it has performed too slow at the box office. As Sacnilk reported, in six days, the film could only manage to earn Rs 1.82 crores. The movie also scored the second-lowest opening of Jr Bachchan's career.

