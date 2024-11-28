Amid the divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai was seen in Dubai, talking about the 'power of partnership, resilience, and determination.'

Aishwarya Rai is regularly making headlines due to the malicious divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan. Amid the gossip, the actress was seen in Dubai, attending Global Womens Forum event. The official Instagram handle of Dubai Women Establishment uploaded a video of the Taal actress addressing the attendees.

For the big event, Aishwarya dazzled the evening by donning an elaborate blue gown with silver embellishments. Taking the centre stage, Aishwarya talked about the 'power of partnerships, innovations, resilience, and determinations'. The actress said, "To acknowledge and applaud the distinguished panel of speakers, that you all had the privilege of giving audience. Their insights and experiences have reminded us of the power of partnerships, innovation, determination, and resilience whether you're leading multi-national organisation, driving policy changes, or innovating in your respective field. Each one of you has paved the way for more inclusive and incredible future. To everyone listening..," and the video ends.

As soon as the video got uploaded it caught netizens attention. A netizen wrote, "Wow she looks very beautiful." Another netizen wrote, "Mashaallah may Allah protect her." One of the netizens wrote, "Royal". An internet user wrote, "She looks good." Another internet user wrote, "Beautiful forever."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours

For months there have been rumours that all is not well among the power couple. Ever since the actors appeared separately at the Anant Ambani's wedding, gossipmongers predicted that there was tension brewing within the family. Aishwarya Rai was once spotted without a wedding ring, which further fueled the rumours. However, either of them has accepted or denied the rumours, leaving their fans puzzled over their relationship status.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan franchise. On the other side, Abhishek Bachchan was seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Live.

