The rumours of divorce between film actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been doing rounds. However, the actor couple has maintained a silence over the matter.

Bollywood’s power couple—Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai—are in the news for all the wrong reasons. The rumours of their separation have been carried by tabloids and digital media publications. Every now and then, there are old videos of either of them talking about marriage and each other go viral.

Sometimes, these videos do add perspectives as one could see various dimensions of the personalities of these public figures. One such video is from a very popular show called Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai, which was hosted by the late actor Farooq Shaikh. Aishwarya Rai, way before she got married to Abhishek Bachchan, was the guest on the show.

During the show, Farooq Shaikh talks about a letter which Aishwarya had received. Initially, she was hesitant about it but then she decides to laugh it off. When she was asked about the reaction she had upon receiving it, she said, “This had made me angry. This note was written by some mischievous guys and I got very upset about it.”

What was written in it? She read it out loud, “Let’s share you like pieces of cake. This is nasty, this is from college.”

A closer look at the video would clearly give you the hint how reserved and guarded Aishwarya was about herself during college and her initial days in Bollywood. She doesn’t come across as a person who would be very comfortable talking about themselves. So, when we see many videos doing rounds now, it makes us question whether she would be happy at all by seeing such news floating about herself?

