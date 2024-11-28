The eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice that Aishwarya Rai has kept the photo of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as her phone wallpaper with someone.

Since the last few months, multiple speculations around Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan circulated on the internet. There have also been rumours alleging that Abhishek is having an affair with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. However, the entire Bachchan family maintained a dignified silence about all the negative reports.

Amid these rumours, a video of Aishwarya Rai has gone viral on the internet. She was spotted on the Mumbai airport on Thursday early morning. Though the former actress refused to pose for the shutterbugs, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice that her phone wallpaper had a photo of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with someone. Some claimed that it is Amitabh Bachchan, while others assumed it is Aishwarya's late father Krishnaraj Rai.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. Though later, a small clip from inside the wedding also surfaced on the internet in which Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya were seen enjoying together, thus ending the speculations around their separation.

These spiteful reports multiplied when Abhishek liked an Instagram post about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50. Later, their fans dug out that Dr. Zirak Marker, a renowned psychiatrist and a close friend of Aishwarya Rai, had contributed to the article referenced in the viral post. Their fans asserted that Abhishek's 'like' was a gesture of support for Dr. Marker rather than an indication of any personal marital issues.

