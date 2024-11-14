Aishwarya Rai's old video refusing claims of Salman Khan raising hand at her goes viral.

Aishwarya Rai, the beauty queen of Bollywood, is currently grabbing headlines due to her divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan. The actress, who was once in a relationship with Salman Khan, broke up with him alleging he assaulted her. Now, a video of her denying the claims of being assaulted by Salman is going viral on social media.

In 2002, Aishwarya Rai grabbed headlines when she graced the Filmfare Awards function with a fractured arm. The black glasses she wore during that evening only fanned the rumours that Salman had assaulted her physically. However, in an interview with Filmfare later that year, she clarified the rumours.

The actress said, "Why don't people believe that I fell down the stairs? The same media portrayed me as a strong woman. Now it wants to paint me as a helpless one. I would never tolerate nonsense behaviour. Nobody can act savagely with me. Even Arnold Schwarzenegger can get hurt in an accident. So, why can't I? I would have retaliated if I were physically attacked. This news is baseless. My silence has further fuelled the rumours. But I don't like to react on frivolous things."

However, Aishwarya had a slightly different story to tell after breaking up with Salman. During an interview to The Times Of India on September 27, 2002, she said, "'After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And, I would go to work as if nothing had happened. Salman hounded me and caused physical injuries to himself when I refused to take his calls."

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan fell in love with each other during the shoot of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, their relationship had a ugly fallout. While Salman is still a bachelor, Aishwarya is married to Abhishek Bachchan and has a daughter with him, Aaradhya.

