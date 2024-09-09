Twitter
Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya, mom Vrinda for Ganpati Darshan

Aishwarya Rai, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and her mother Vrinda Rai visited the GSB Ganesh Pandal in Mumbai on Monday.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 11:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya, mom Vrinda for Ganpati Darshan
Aishwarya Rai at GSB Ganesh Pandal with daughter Aaradhya, mother Vrinda/Viral Bhayani Instagram
It has been a couple of months since Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours began. The couple hasn't shared their reaction on the same yet. Amid these rumours, Aishwarya was spotted taking part in the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her daughter Aaradhya and mother Vrinda.

On Monday, the Ponniyin Selvan actress visited the famous GSB (Gaud Saraswat Brahmin) Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Vrinda Rai. The three of them were dressed in traditional outfits and were seen surrounded by heavy security guards. While the Devdas actress wore a pink kurta, her daughter was seen in a yellow kurta. At the end of the clip, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and Vrinda were also taking an exit and getting inside their car. Their videos have been shared on several paparazzo accounts and have gone viral on social media. As the mother, daughter, and granddaughter took blessings of the Lord Ganesh; Abhishek's absence was keenly observed by the netizens, fuelling the divorce rumours between the couple.

These speculations began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The rumours spread further after the Dhoom actor liked an Instagram post on divorce and separation titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the 2023 sports drama Ghoomer. Earning less than Rs 5 crore in India, the R Balki directorial bombed at the box office. On the other hand, Aishwarya's last release was the historical action drama film Ponniyin Selvan 2 in 2023. The Mani Ratnam directorial grossed Rs 345 crore worldwide. While Abhishek will next be seen in an untitled Shoojit Sircar film slated to release on November 15, Aishwarya hasn't announced her next project yet. 

