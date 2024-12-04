Amid the divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's rare photos from her pre-wedding ceremony go viral.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are on the radar of the netizens and gossipmongers. Amid the malicious rumours of separation, rare photos of Aishwarya from her mehendi ceremony go viral on the internet. For the unversed, Aishwarya and Abhishek got married on April 20, 2007.

A few photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies went viral. In these photos, the Taal actress is seen draped in a beautiful pink outfit and adorned with intricate floral jewellery, radiating happiness. Aishwarya's expressions, along with the warmth of family and friends, captured the essence of the special moment. Soon these photos went viral, and netizens commented on the same. An internet user wrote, "Why didn't she have better quality photos for her wedding? All the pics I see are grainy and blurry." Another netizen added, "It was a very private event and a long time ago. These are most likely personal photos taken by a guest."

Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours

For the past few months, the Bachchan family has been making headlines, either for the divorce rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya, or the linkup rumours of Abhishek with Nimrar Kaur. However, neither of the parties has accepted or rejected these rumours.

Amitabh Bachchan's angry tweets

On Monday, the veteran actor took to his X and wrote, “Chup (quiet)” followed by an angry emoji. On Tuesday, he dropped another tweet, saying "Chup chap, chidi ka baap." On Sunday, he tweeted a line saying, "Ho gaya tha kaam, phir aur kaam aa gaya ; kuchh shabd sunane the unako, jinake paas nahin rahee haya."

T 5211 - चुप चाप, चिड़ी का बाप — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 2, 2024

While the netizens wondered what could be the reason behind the post, some users on the Internet felt that it could be Big B’s reaction to the speculations around the separation between his son Abhishek Bachchan, and the latter’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

