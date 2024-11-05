Aishwarya Rai, since she won the Miss World title in 1994, has been one of the most recognised Indian faces outside the country. Many of her interviews contribute to her popularity.

The media, especially the digital publications, have been filled with the divorce rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan recently. The couple has decided to maintain a dignified silence on the matter so far.

The fans of the couple have been digging out their old interviews in which they have talked about various aspects of their celebrity lives. One such video is from an interview in which she was asked what she would do if she would be given one million dollars.

Though the host says that it’s a frivolous question, Aishwarya gave a very deep and dignified spin to the question. She says, “I would definitely not answer it in a second. I would give it days of thought. Think about it seriously. I wouldn’t be frivolous about it. I would be put it to a practical use, it’s one hell of a lot of money. You have to think what you’re going to do with it. I am not going to indulge, indulge, indulge, because after a point are you going to do, you know! It’s a lot of money, you got to think about it. And if you’re granted money just like that then you need to think about the humanitarian aspect of it. Honestly. Not just because I am Miss World, I am not saying this because of the title, you have to direct this money towards something fruitful, something that would give you true joy.”

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s PS 2, a period drama.

READ | Amid divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya praises mother in viral video