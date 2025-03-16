Aishwarya Rai's comment on divorce at Oprah Winfrey's show went viral amid her separation rumours with Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan continue to be in the news over the rumours of their separation. Amid the chatter, netizens are looking out for old videos, statements of the actors where they talk about relationship, companionship, and separation. Amid the rumours, the Taal actress' comment on divorces at Oprah Winfrey's show went viral.

For the unversed, Aishwarya has represented India and the Indian film industry on international grounds several times. Aishwarya was invited for the famous chat show of Oprah Winfrey twice. In the 2005 episode, Aish and Oprah discussed the cultural differences between India and America. The two icons talked about various topics, including how kissing in public was not a common trend in India. They also debated about the arranged marriage concept.

Oprah shot a series of questions, and the Sarkar Raj actress took it bravely, giving out clear-cut answers. During the rapid fire round, Oprah asked Aishwarya, "You are the representative of the culture. What do they think in general about American women? Do they say they are rude?” Rai quickly replied, “Indian people are very hospitable.” Then Oprah asked, “Do they think we talk a lot?” To this, the Dhoom 2 actress replied maybe. Finally, Oprah asked Rai, “Do they say we get a lot of divorces?” To this question, the Indian actress took a dig and said, “Uh… that could be a discussion…”

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan subtly dissed divorce rumours

From the past year, the Guru actors are in the news over their rumoured divorce. However, neither of the actors accepted or denied the reports. However, they did make some public appearances, subtly dismissing the rumours. Last week, Aish and Jr Bachchan attended the wedding reception of Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, with Niyati Kanakia.

On the work front, Abhishek recently came up with his film, Be Happy on Prime Video. Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan Part II.