Celebrity makeup artist Adrian Jacobs has shared a selfie with Aishwarya Rai on his Instagram story, which has led her fans to believe that the actress is now back to work.

Aishwarya Rai is back to fulfilling her professional commitments amidst separation rumours with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. After attending the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai, the actress was recently spotted returning to Mumbai. Aishwarya has dived straight back into work, and a new picture from the set has captured fans’ attention.

Celebrity makeup artist Adrian Jacobs shared a selfie with Aishwarya on his Instagram story and captioned the post, "A lovely day at work @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb." In the image, the Taal actress is seen smiling as she poses with her makeup artist. Her makeup game looked on point with bold black eyeliner, glossy pink lips, and a dewy finish. She wore a chic black pinstripe jacket and kept her signature middle-parted hairstyle loose.





Rumours surrounding Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage have been gaining momentum for some time. The couple has frequently been the subject of divorce speculations, with interest spiking after their separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding earlier this year. These reports multiplied when Abhishek liked an Instagram post about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I and Ponniyin Selvan II. The two-aort epic action drama films, released in 2022 and 2023, turned out to be huge blockbusters as they collectively earned around Rs 830 crore gross at the global box office. The former Miss World hasn't announced her next film yet.

