Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Who is ahead in the race of US Presidential Election 2024?

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

Security fortified for India vs Bangladesh T20I match in Gwalior, what's the threat

Israel removes controversial map of India after social media outcry over J-K depiction

Meet former IPS officer, who once led NIA for 4 years, now appointed new chief of BCCI's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Who is ahead in the race of US Presidential Election 2024?

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Who is ahead in the race of US Presidential Election 2024?

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

Security fortified for India vs Bangladesh T20I match in Gwalior, what's the threat

Security fortified for India vs Bangladesh T20I match in Gwalior, what's the threat

Foods to avoid if you have thyroid

Foods to avoid if you have thyroid

Dry fruits to eat to manage high-uric levels

Dry fruits to eat to manage high-uric levels

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क��्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

Amid the divorce rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, the actress' old slam book page about what turns her on, what bores her the most, and what she loves the most.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 09:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the family continue to remain in the headlines. The rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce are not settling, and their fans continue digging into old photos, videos, and slam book pages. Recently, a netizen shared a page of Aishwarya in which she spelt some of her secrets. 

recently fans found an old slam book page of Miss World 1994. In the now viral page from the slam book, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mentions what bores her the most, ideal relationship and much more. In the section that asks about what turns her on, she wrote, “The one who’ll lead me to the light, even in the dark.”

Aishwarya’s slam book entry
byu/Accurate-Train218 inBollyBlindsNGossip

In another section of what bores her the most, she mentions, “people who wash their dirty linen in public.” Aishwarya doesn't believe in sharing her pain. In the section of ‘My sorrows’, the actress simply wrote, “are mine.” A section also asks about what she loves, Aish says, “The idea of being in love…being in love…love.” When asked about her biggest assets, the actress mentions in bold, “Genuiness!! (Nothing about me is plastic).”

About Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours 

For many months, the rumours around Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce have been widely discussed among the moviegoers. The rumours started after the couple were spotted at several public appearances separately. However, at the recent Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya subtly gave a response to the separation rumours by flaunting her wedding ring.  

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. It was considered the biggest Indian wedding of the year at that time. While Aishwarya was already a big star, Abhishek tasted success with Dhoom, Dhoom 2, Sarkar, and Guru. A few years after marriage, Aishwarya decided to cut down on her projects and focus more on family and daughter Aaradhya. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Beyond the Battlefield: Impact on India’s trade and supply chains

Beyond the Battlefield: Impact on India’s trade and supply chains

Meet 20-year-old who learnt chocolate making from Youtube, started business now worth over Rs 1 crore, he is from...

Meet 20-year-old who learnt chocolate making from Youtube, started business now worth over Rs 1 crore, he is from...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 77606 crore in just one day, market cap drops to...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 77606 crore in just one day, market cap drops to...

Watch: Kajol makes Jaya Bachchan laugh in viral video, netizens say 'she deserves an award'

Watch: Kajol makes Jaya Bachchan laugh in viral video, netizens say 'she deserves an award'

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others released from detention, break their fast

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others released from detention, break their fast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement