Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

Amid the divorce rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, the actress' old slam book page about what turns her on, what bores her the most, and what she loves the most.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the family continue to remain in the headlines. The rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce are not settling, and their fans continue digging into old photos, videos, and slam book pages. Recently, a netizen shared a page of Aishwarya in which she spelt some of her secrets.

recently fans found an old slam book page of Miss World 1994. In the now viral page from the slam book, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mentions what bores her the most, ideal relationship and much more. In the section that asks about what turns her on, she wrote, “The one who’ll lead me to the light, even in the dark.”

In another section of what bores her the most, she mentions, “people who wash their dirty linen in public.” Aishwarya doesn't believe in sharing her pain. In the section of ‘My sorrows’, the actress simply wrote, “are mine.” A section also asks about what she loves, Aish says, “The idea of being in love…being in love…love.” When asked about her biggest assets, the actress mentions in bold, “Genuiness!! (Nothing about me is plastic).”

About Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours

For many months, the rumours around Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce have been widely discussed among the moviegoers. The rumours started after the couple were spotted at several public appearances separately. However, at the recent Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya subtly gave a response to the separation rumours by flaunting her wedding ring.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. It was considered the biggest Indian wedding of the year at that time. While Aishwarya was already a big star, Abhishek tasted success with Dhoom, Dhoom 2, Sarkar, and Guru. A few years after marriage, Aishwarya decided to cut down on her projects and focus more on family and daughter Aaradhya.