Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most-loved couples, are currently facing turmoil in their personal life amid insistent rumours of their divorce and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most-loved couples, are currently facing turmoil in their personal life amid insistent rumours of their divorce and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. While the couple and their families have continued to maintain a dignified silence on the issue, a new development has now left the rumours ablaze. Aishwarya Rai was recently spotted at the Global Women’s Forum event in Dubai where she passionately shed light on women empowerment and its benefits. While Aishwarya Rai's latest appearance made fans happy, there was one thing that did not sit right with her fans.

The event’s official Instagram page shared a video of Aishwarya Rai lauding the panelists at the event. When the superstar stepped on stage, what caught fans' attention was the big screen in the background displaying her name. Instead of using Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the screen listed her as "Aishwarya Rai | International Star".

The omission of her marital name 'Bachchan' quickly went viral on social media, especially amid ongoing rumours about her and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce. While many Reddit users defended the move saying Aishwarya Rai has her own identity without 'Bachchan', others concluded that her marital name was probably left out because of space issues.

One fan wrote on Reddit, "Bachchan might be a huge name. But Aishwarya Rai is such a humungous name with such a colossal legacy that even the name Bachchan can only be an unnecessary baggage that dragged her down, a bad chapter in her epic story. And now that the bad chapter called Bachchan is over, Aishwarya Rai must rise, roar, and fly high to the heights with her wings stretched."

It seems like there is no real cause for worry as yet because a quick look at Aishwarya Rai's verified Instagram profile still displays her name as "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan". So far, there is no indication of Aishwarya officially dropping her marital surname.

READ | 'Humari zindagi barbaad...': This superstar once asked Madhubala to leave her father and marry him but...