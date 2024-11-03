In an old video of her appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Aishwarya Rai named Salman Khan as the 'sexiest man'.

Before her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was involved in a much publicised relationship with Salman Khan. She fell in love with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor on the sets of the 1999 romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and broke up with him in 2002 after claiming that she was "at the receiving end of Salman's abuse - verbal, physical and emotional, infidelity and indignity", in an interview with Indian Express.

When Aishwarya and Salman were together, Aishwarya appeared on the popular celebrity chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, hosted by the former actress Simi Garewal. Simi asked the Devdas actress to name the Bollywood actor who is "the sexiest and most gorgeous man". The actress took a pause for few seconds, and then said, "Someone who is obviously selected in the list of Indian men internationally, recently....Salman." This episode was shot just a few days after Salman was voted as the seventh best-looking man in the world by the American weekly magazine titled People. This clip is now going viral on the internet amid Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours.

In the last few months, there have been rumours that Abhishek and Aishwarya are headed for a divorce. These rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The speculations rose further after Abhishek liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'. The post talked in detail about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50.

