Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be heard calling Abhishek Bachchan 'best husband' in the viral interview.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are in the news, but not for positive reasons. Reports suggest that the couple has already separated and may be heading for a divorce soon.

However, if reports are to be believed, Abhishek Bachchan allegedly cheated on Aishwarya Rai with Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. Meanwhile, old interviews are resurfacing, including one where Aishwarya called Abhishek the "best husband in the world," which is now going viral.

An old interview of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from 2009 is grabbing everyone's attention online. In this interview, she discusses receiving the Padma Shri award, highlighting her family's support and expressing gratitude for her husband Abhishek's encouragement.

Aishwarya called Abhishek 'best husband' and said, "Professionally what was wonderful was being bestowed with the Padma Shri. People from the fraternity said you are the youngest from the industry to have received it thus far. I owe it to my parents and I devote it to them. It was very special when my in-laws said we welcome the fifth Padma Shri into the family.”

She added, "I am blessed with the best husband in the world because it reflects on his strength that he can stand by his woman on a public platform at every given opportunity and applaud her."

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan have stopped communicating for the past few years and no longer acknowledge each other's presence. Meanwhile, neither Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, nor any members of the Bachchan family have responded to the divorce rumors.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the 2023 sports drama Ghoomer, which earned less than ₹5 crore in India and failed at the box office. In contrast, Aishwarya's most recent release was the historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, which grossed ₹345 crore worldwide.

Abhishek will next appear in the movie King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, where he plays the antagonist alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma.

