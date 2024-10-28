Abhishek Bachchan's next release is I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar of Pink, October, and Sardar Udham-fame.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marital life is reportedly witnessing a crisis as there have been strong rumours regarding their divorce and separation. Both the actors' names have also been linked to other stars in the Indian entertainment industry. The Bachchan family hasn't responded or reacted to such reports yet.

Amid their divorce rumours, Abhishek unveiled the poster of the upcoming film I Want To Talk on Instagram last week. In the poster, the actor can be seen in a bathrobe with a grumpy look on his face. It also shows some mysterious marks on his stomach and an injured hand, leaving fans with a sense of curiosity about his character.

Aishwarya Rai avoided to show any support towards Abhishek's new film on social media. Shweta Bachchan Nanda dropped a rocket and an aeroplane emojis in the comments section, showcasing her support for her brother. Amitabh Bachchan also shared his reaction as he wrote on X, "Oh wow! Great Abhishek...so keen to see this love."

Reacting to the poster and the controversy around the Bachchans, one Instagram user wrote, "The truth is...He is a brilliant actor. On the other hand Aish was all looks and beauty and grace. As far as their personal life is concerned, I just wanted to say that these celebrities are normal couples so let them live for God's sake. They have the right to move on." Another comment read, "Waiting for this, Abhishek sir is underrated star."

I Want To Talk is directed by Shoojit Sircar, who has helmed critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Piku, October, Sardar Udham, Madras Cafe, Vicky Donor, Yahaan, and Gulabo Sitabo. The upcoming film is slated to release in cinemas on November 22 and will clash at the box office with Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2.

