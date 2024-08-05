Amid divorce rumours, video of Shweta Bachchan talking about what she hates in Aishwarya Rai goes viral: 'She takes...'

A video of Shweta Bachchan talking about things she hates in Aishwarya Rai has gone viral

Even as the rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s supposed divorce refuse to die down, and old video of his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda talking about what she ‘hates’ about her sister-in-law has surfaced. The video, from Shweta’s appearance in an earlier season of the chat show Koffee With Karan, sees her talk about Abhishek and Aishwarya.

The clip was shared by Bollywood fan clubs and meme pages on various social media platforms a few years ago and has again gained traction of late. The clip shows Shweta from season 2 of the show being quizzed by Karan Johar in the show’s famous rapid fire round. When asked to list qualities of Aishwarya that she likes, hates, and tolerates. Shweta appreciated Aishwarya for being a self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother. However, when it came to a quality she hated in her, Shweta added, “I hate that she takes forever to return phone calls and messages. I tolerate her time management.”

Shweta also surprised many when she was asked by Karan to pick a better actor among Aishwarya and Abhishek. Shweta picked her brother, which irked many fans. However, many others defended her choice too, citing Abhishek’s performances in films like Yuva, Guru, and Paa.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married since 2007. The couple, both popular and successful actors in Indian cinema, have a 13-year-old daughter named Aaradhya. However, over the last few weeks, rumours have been swirling about their separation.

It began after Abhishek liked an Instagram post about separation and divorce, which incidentally include a quote from one of Aishwarya’s old friends. Aishwarya and Aaradhya arriving separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding further fuelled these rumours.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.