Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amid divorce rumours, Sangram Singh calls Payal Rohatgi 'little crazy', pens emotional note: 'Pray to God'

Wrestler and actor Sangram Singh penned a note for Payal Rohatgi, and put a rest to the divorce rumous as well.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

Amid divorce rumours, Sangram Singh calls Payal Rohatgi 'little crazy', pens emotional note: 'Pray to God'
Sangram Singh with Payal Rohatgi
Wrestler and actor Sangram Singh penned a heartfelt birthday note for his wife Payal Rohatgi. Sharing a beautiful video on social media, he described her as “a little crazy but unique,” expressing his admiration and love for her on her special day. On Sunday, Sangram took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring his romantic moments with Payal. The video montage features the couple’s endearing moments together, capturing their love and playful bond. The wrestler added Mohammed Rafi’s soulful track, Mujhe Ishq Hai Tujhi Se as background score for the music.

For the caption, the motivational speaker wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday dear wife. Pray to God fulfil your all wishes & gives you all happiness with good health. I know you are little crazy but you r unique. Lots of love with uncounted wishes #happybirthday #payalrohatgi #blessings #love #sangramsingh.”

Back in July, the couple made headlines when actress Payal Rohatgi resigned from her position as director of the Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation. Her decision had sparked rumours of trouble in their marriage, prompting Sangram Singh to issue a clarification.

Putting an end to all these rumours, Sangram said, "There is no talk of divorce between us. We have been together for 14 years and will always be. I keep all my focus on doing good work. I do not pay attention to these talks of divorce and I will also request her to not believe in such rumours.” He also explained the reason behind his wife’s resignation from his charitable foundation. “This is Payal ji's decision and I respect her decision. Both of us have a different approach towards work. In such a situation, whatever Payal ji must have thought, she must have done it for the better. I wouldn't stop her. She is free to make her own decisions. There is no one wrong here. Every person is different.”

For the unversed, Payal and Sangram first crossed paths on the reality show “Survivor India” in 2011 and got engaged three years later, in 2014. They eventually tied the knot in August 2022

