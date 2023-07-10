Amid divorce rumours, Ranveer Singh drops romantic photo with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh dropped an adorable photo with Deepika Padukone from their mini vacation in Alibaug.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh dropped an adorable photo with Deepika Padukone from their mini vacation in Alibaug. Sharing the photo, the actor thanked everyone for birthday wishes. He wrote, “Thankyou all for the loving birthday wishes.” Meanwhile, after sharing the photo, a video of them coming from vacation by car went viral.

Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared the video and wrote, “Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrive post celebrating Ranveer’s birthday in Alibaug #ManavManglani #exclusive.”On July 6, Ranveer Singh celebrated his 38th birthday. However, his wife Deepika Padukone did not share any birthday posts for him on social media. This left the fans a little disappointed. It is not known why the actress decided to skip posting a birthday message for hubby, Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to shell couple goals with their impressive chemistry both on and off the screen. The couple fell for one another while filming the 2013 romantic entertainer, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela. After a courtship of more than six years, they finally tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are often seen cheering for each other on social media. Most recently, the Pathaan actress turned cheerleader for her husband, leaving the fans elated.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next grace the silver screens in Karan Johar's family drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt. The project will mark Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years and will hit theatres on July 28.

Following this, Ranveer Singh will be joining forces with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next, Baiju Bawra. In addition to this, he is also likely to play the lead in Don 3, which will be made under the direction of Farhan Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be a part of Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Atlee, who has delivered three huge blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, in the Tamil cinema. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama Raja Rani starring Arya and Nayanthara in 2013 and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is his fifth film. Nayanthara, one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films to her credit, will also begin her Bollywood journey with the upcoming actioner.