The fairytale wedding of Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in 2007 is still fresh in the memories of the fans. However, recent news suggest all is not well in their paradise.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been the talk of the town since their wedding in 2007. They were already popular Bollywood actors before tying the knot. With Aishwarya’s entry into the family, the Bachchan family strengthened its position as the first family of the tinsel town even more. Now, there are rumours of the adorable couple separating and heading for a divorce.

But this is just one side of the story. The family has been maintaining a dignified silence on the matter. They have always been known for not instigating any meaningless controversies, and this time too are not looking for any useless commentary.

Among these things, several videos of the couple surface from their happier times. One such video is from the IIFA Awards 2024, which took place earlier this year. In the video, Abhishek can be seen performing on a song at the IIFA stage while wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya cheer him on from the front row in the audience. The family appears quite in sync with the dance moves and seems to have rehearsed before arriving for the final performance. As they dance, other celebrities around them cheer and jeer.

On the work front, while Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s PS 2, Abhishek will soon be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk.

