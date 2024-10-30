Amid the divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai and malicious linkup rumours of the actor with Nimrat Kaur, the actress put a message loud and clear.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were making headlines due to their divorce rumours. For the past few weeks Abhishek's Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur is also dragged into the news due to malicious rumours of an alleged love affair with Abhishek.

Amid all these headlines, Nimrat dropped a reel on Instagram that looks like a subtle jibe at the rumours. Owing to the festive season of Diwali, Nimrat shared a reel where she's making different poses wearing a yellow saree. Shining bright like a sun, Nimrat called herself phuljhadi, and wrote in the caption, "Eco-friendly फुलझड़ी." She also took a sly jab at the rumours by saying, "Be a pataka don't burst one, Spread light not smoke."

As soon as Nimrat shared the reel, several fans commented on it. Among these comments, Shraddha Kapoor's comment became a highlight. Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Fuljhadi that burns 365 days a year!" Nimrat replied back saying, "@shraddhakapoor this coming from barood ki factory, you made my day! Thank you gorgeous girl." A fan wrote, "You definitely know what song to pick." Another fan wrote, "Such a gorgeous lady." An internet user wrote, "Outstanding beauty." One of the netizens wrote, "I must say this, you are hot, sexy and very versatile."

Aishwarya Rai praised Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in an old viral video

Amid these rumours, one old video from an awards show has surfaced on Reddit in which Aishwarya is seen praising Abhishek and Amitabh. In the clip, the actress looks at at Amitabh and Jaya and says that it's a privilege and honour to be your daughter-in-law, and calls Abhishek "the best husband in the world." Reacting to the clip, Redditors are slamming Aishwarya for her "fake" behaviour. One of them wrote, "This is so fake and glad her whole facade was exposed but it's 2024 and 20 years too late", and another added, "No matter how big a star someone is, there is never a need for such close family members to gush over them and do so much bhakti especially in public. It just seems weird."

