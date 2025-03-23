On Saturday night, Amitabh Bachchan dropped a cryptic tweet about 'bad times', and that left his fans concerned.

Amitabh Bachchan is most tech-savy person in the Bachchan family. The Sarkar actor never fails to update his X (formerly Twitter), and he regularly shares update about his life to his 49 million followers. However, there have been instances when Sr Bachchan's tweet left his fans worried.

On Saturday night, Amitabh wrote a tweet about good times and bad times, and that left netizens puzzled and worried to some extent. The Deewaar actor wrote, "T 5325 - good times .. bad times .. can come at any time."

As soon as he tweeted, netizens dropped their concern in the comments. While many agree with him, a few voiced their concern about him. A netizen wrote, "True indeed, Amitabh Ji. Life’s rhythm flows through both good and bad times, but your grace and resilience inspire us to embrace them with strength and dignity. Timeless wisdom from a timeless legend." Another netizen wrote, "The most satisfying thing is that bad times never remain last." One of the netizens wrote, "U will rise when it's ur time." An internet user asked, "Abhi konsa chal raha hai Bachchan sir?" Another internet user wrote, "That's life unpredictable but always moving forward. Stay strong through it all."

From the past year Amitabh, his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya have been in the news for the rumoured differences and issues in the family. There have been reports that Abhishek and Aishwarya were rumoured to be getting separated, but none of the parties, neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

However, the rumours hasn't stopped yet. Netizens are keeping a close eye on their every social media activity and public appearances. On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the dance drama film Be Happy. The movie has premiered digitally and it's available to stream on Prime Video. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Whereas, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan Part II.

