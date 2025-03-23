BOLLYWOOD
On Saturday night, Amitabh Bachchan dropped a cryptic tweet about 'bad times', and that left his fans concerned.
Amitabh Bachchan is most tech-savy person in the Bachchan family. The Sarkar actor never fails to update his X (formerly Twitter), and he regularly shares update about his life to his 49 million followers. However, there have been instances when Sr Bachchan's tweet left his fans worried.
On Saturday night, Amitabh wrote a tweet about good times and bad times, and that left netizens puzzled and worried to some extent. The Deewaar actor wrote, "T 5325 - good times .. bad times .. can come at any time."
T 5325 - good times .. bad times .. can come at any time— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2025
As soon as he tweeted, netizens dropped their concern in the comments. While many agree with him, a few voiced their concern about him. A netizen wrote, "True indeed, Amitabh Ji. Life’s rhythm flows through both good and bad times, but your grace and resilience inspire us to embrace them with strength and dignity. Timeless wisdom from a timeless legend." Another netizen wrote, "The most satisfying thing is that bad times never remain last." One of the netizens wrote, "U will rise when it's ur time." An internet user asked, "Abhi konsa chal raha hai Bachchan sir?" Another internet user wrote, "That's life unpredictable but always moving forward. Stay strong through it all."
From the past year Amitabh, his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya have been in the news for the rumoured differences and issues in the family. There have been reports that Abhishek and Aishwarya were rumoured to be getting separated, but none of the parties, neither confirmed nor denied the claims.
However, the rumours hasn't stopped yet. Netizens are keeping a close eye on their every social media activity and public appearances. On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the dance drama film Be Happy. The movie has premiered digitally and it's available to stream on Prime Video. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Whereas, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan Part II.
US: 3 dead, 15 injured in mass shooting at New Mexico park
Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari wants to direct ‘Animal Park’ over ‘Mirzapur 4’, reveals in viral video
Watch: Fierce fight breaks out between girl students inside classroom; Viral VIDEO Captures Slaps, Kicks and Hair-Pulling
Amid divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; Amitabh Bachchan drops cryptic hint about 'bad times': 'It can come..'
Meet woman who became first IAS officer from her community, cleared UPSC exam, secured AIR 30, is daughter-in-law of ex-CM, her husband is...
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch SRH vs RR match 2 live on TV, online?
SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
India’s 10 Richest MLAs Revealed: This BJP MLA is on top with Rs 3400 crore assets, check full list below
'Aaj Lagaan banane jao, jaan nikal jaye': Aamir Khan explains why it will be difficult to make his iconic film again, takes sly dig at...
Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola to face tough competition as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo introduce new...
Ahead of Sikandar trailer, Salman Khan meets Deputy CM Eknath Shinde; Suniel Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Rampal Yadav join him for..., video goes viral
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt fifties guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 7-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders
Viral Video: Fan invades pitch to touch Virat Kohli's feet and hug him during KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens
World's largest hot desert was once green, filled with rivers and lakes; everything changed due to...
China beats Elon Musk's team to take lead in THIS new technology, know how Chinese engineers paved their way
Salaar re-release: Prabhas gets defeated by Harshvardhan Rane, Marwana Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam, pan-India film only sold tickets of..
After Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek remark, Sanjiv Bajaj shares his thoughts on long working hours, says 'we don't control...'
IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma dons special gloves with 'SAR' initials ahead of MI vs CSK clash, know what it means
Thug Life: First look of Kamal Haasan revealed, his 35-year-old reunion with Mani Ratnam finally ends, their movie will release on...
'Looks like I found...': Satya Nadella reacts to Sachin Tendulkar and Bill Gates’ ‘crennis’ video
Zoho CEO Shailesh Kumar Davey compares his steady leadership style to 'Rahul Dravid', calls Sridhar Vembu 'Virender Sehwag' of company
Why was Irfan Pathan removed from IPL 2025 commentators list? THIS mistake proved to be costly for him
Sooraj Barjatya recalls first meeting with 'short guy' Salman Khan before Maine Pyar Kiya: 'He didn't look hero at all'
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu, OpenAI's Sam Altman drop truth bomb on coding: 'AI will write 90% of...'
This one breakfast item keeps Akshay Kumar fit and fine all day
KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player in the world to play all 18 editions of IPL
BAIDA film review: Watch this film for its storytelling, Puneet Sharma offers a unique Bollywood entertainment
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato officially becomes 'Eternal Limited' after MCA's approval, here's all you need to know about its business structure and future plans
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli dance to 'Pathaan' song at IPL 2025 opening ceremony; fans go crazy
Shah Rukh Khan dances with Virat Kohli on Jhoome Jo Pathaan, officially kicks off IPL 2025; video goes viral
'Aap ko kya takleef hai...': Shoaib Malik’s wife Sana Javed slammed for disrespecting Sarfaraz Ahmed on live TV
Toilet Ek Prem Katha producer Prerna Arora breaks silence on Jaya Bachchan calling Akshay Kumar-starrer 'flop film': 'Because of her seniority...'
Meerut Murder Case: Cab driver reveals shocking details, claims Muskaan and Sahil did this during their trip to Shimla, Manali
Who is Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff of Shark Tank India? Namita Thapar gives hilarious answers, calls this entrepreneur Alok Nath
'Selfie chahiye ya autograph?': Rohit Sharma's banter with World Cup-winning captains MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev goes viral - Watch
Can India's longest train beat Pakistan's longest train? Know here
Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, this 94-year-old man gained highest wealth among world's billionaires in 2025, his net worth is...
'Ye teesra hath kaha se aaya': Internet stunned as bowler switches ball behind his back, delivers with precision in unique bowling technique, WATCH
Assam MLA thrashes man with Banana plant over this reason, watch viral video
Monkey rescues puppy from tree, netizens call it adorable, watch viral video
KKR vs RCB: What is Virat Kohli's IPL record at Eden Gardens? A brief look at stats
Pooja Hegde admits 'subtle sexism' in film industry, feeling like 'second-class citizen' on sets, refuses to name favorite male co-star for....
'He's batted well against me and...': Varun Chakravarthy sends stern warning to Virat Kohli ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opener
KKR vs RCB Pitch Report: How will the surface play for KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens?
Sharpener to Hidden Compartments: Internet goes crazy over multi-feature pencil box that reminds everyone of school days, check here
Viral video: Virat Kohli fulfils young fan’s dream by signing his portrait, Internet says 'This kid will never forget this day'
Meet actress who scolded Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, she advised them for rehearsals before coming on set, later left Bollywood, now...
UP: Pilgrims heading to Purnagiri temple beaten and chased by fruit sellers in Sambhal, shocking video goes viral
Odisha hits JACKPOT as massive reserves of... found across state
Sara Tendulkar stuns as the most stylish wedding guest in a shimmery sharara
Sudha Murty breaks silence over husband Narayana Murthy's '70-hour workweek' remark, says 'there's no magic wand that could...'
Karisma Kapoor radiates her inner charm in stunning black maxi dress
Randeep Hooda reveals he shot Swatantrya Veer Savarkar with fractured knee after major horse-riding injury: 'It's been life-changing'
Meet woman, mother of third wealthiest person after Mukesh Ambani, Adani, who bought MF Husain's iconic painting Gram Yatra for Rs 119 crore, she is...
Amid Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's break up rumours, Rasha Thadani opens up on her bond with them: 'They are like my godparents'
AAP stages protest over alleged non-compliance of Rs 2,500 to women scheme in Delhi: 'Bank of Jumla'
NASA spends Rs... crore on providing toilet facilities to its astronauts at the International Space Station
Transforming Enterprises: Rajesh Ojha’s influence on cloud, sustainability and smart asset management
Meet actress, who worked with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, her mother was a body double for Zeenat Aman in Satyam Shivam Sundaram, she is...
KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan once went through a 'divorce' with Sourav Ganguly during early IPL days: 'How right it is for Dada to have paid...'
Elon Musk reacts to Grok's 'brutally honest' replies and causing controversies in India
Anjali Anand opens up about Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's iconic kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'Main inko dekh rahi hu make out karte hue'
Parmeet Sethi leans in to kiss Archana Puran Singh in front of their sons: 'Papa kya kar rahe ho'
When Shah Rukh Khan delivered powerful speech after KKR's defeat in IPL 2024 match; might remind fans of Chak De! India
Malaika Arora breaks silence on scolding 16-year-old boy over indecent gestures: 'He is a talented kid but...'
Dhanashree Verma's cryptic reaction goes viral after paparazzo asks if her new song on infidelity reflects her 'current situation': Watch
Denied boarding, woman drowns her dog in airport bathroom, here's what happened next
Virat Kohli's brother Vikas's video wearing Patek Philippe luxurious watch worth over Rs 2 cr during IND vs AUS match in CT2025 goes viral
MK Stalin leads Joint Action Committee meet on delimitation in Chennai, calls for fair delimitation
Karan Aujla sings unplugged Ukulele version of Softly in viral video, fans accuse him of copying Sidhu Moose Wala
'Please be healthy, be happy': Shah Rukh Khan cheers KKR players, visits team dressing room ahead of IPL 2025 opener against RCB
'If I have to, I'll pay it out of my own pocket', says Donald Trump on overtime pay to NASA astronauts
Meet Hassan Nawaz, Pakistani rising star who hit record 44-ball century in T20 against New Zealand
IPL 2025: Did you know RCB star Virat Kohli is the only bowler to take a wicket on the zeroth ball?
Meet actress who confessed to being inappropriately touched at 8, was verbally abused by director at 12, still became a star, has net worth of Rs..
'What if same spoon is...': Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty carries food whenever she's travelling abroad, here's why
'I enjoy people': Tamannaah Bhatia has a unique take on public life amid breakup rumours with Vijay Varma
Kareena Kapoor Khan was eager to date this Indian politician, kept looking at his pictures: 'I come from family with film lineage and he...'
'Not with me': Jaya Bachchan says Amitabh Bachchan isn't romantic with her in viral video
Meet Pakistan's 23-year-old pacer who is touted to be next bowling star
'That was at success bash of...': John Abraham’s best kiss was not with wife Priya Runchal but...
Days after agreeing on marriage, man blocks girlfriend's number, later shoots her in leg; probe on
'Tumhari shaadi...': Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor discuss 'stress' without mentioning Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora
Gautam Adani's BIG move, may acquire India arm of company that built Burj Khalifa; deal worth Rs...
Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s courtroom satire gets a release date, check details inside
Man mimics Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, B Praak's voice to sing 'Pasoori', netizens say, 'Bro is more dangerous than AI'
Donald Trump announces New F-47 Jet: Boeing to build world's first 6th gen fighter for US
Adolescence: A cinematic triumph with Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham at the helm, a clarion call for self-reflection
Woman in England built Downtown Abbey-style house for Rs 33 crore, court orders demolition for THIS reason
Chhaava leaks online through '1818 internet links', Mumbai Police register case
Sikandar first review out: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, AR Murugadoss film is 'explosive, intense, and thrilling'
Karnataka bandh today: Will banks, offices, schools remain closed on March 22? All you need to know
US sanctions Chinese teapot refinery for purchasing Iranian oil
Meerut murder case: Accused Muskan, Sahil celebrated Holi days after killing her husband Saurabh Rajput and chopping up body
Google celebrates Indian Premier League 2025 season with a colourful doodle
Ganesh Acharya claims Bollywood has 'lot of ego', admits South respects technicians more, recalls Allu Arjun calling him after Pushpa release
MS Dhoni’s throwback video goes viral, reveals his favourite video game is...
Rare wedding video of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor’s parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita goes viral, Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand, Dharmendra Attended
Viral video: Delhi man’s heartwarming reunion with lost dog wins internet, WATCH
Meet man who was once a UPSC aspirant, lost all hopes, now selling world’s most expensive mangoes at Rs...