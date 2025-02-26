Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are reportedly headed for a divorce after 37 years of marriage. Amid these reports, Sunita Ahuja's old statement on extramarital affairs has resurfaced on the internet.

Govinda and Sunita, who tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. As per latest reports, the couple is headed for a divorce after 37 years of their marriage. However, the actor's lawyer Lalit Bindal has stated that Sunita Ahuja had filed for divorce six months back, but the couple is back together now.

Amid the reports of their separation, Sunita's old statement on extramarital affairs is now going viral. In an interview with Hauterrfly, she had said, "Haath jod ke public mein bolti hoon, ladkiyon ko aur biwiyon ko – zindagi mein apne boyfriend aur husband ko yeh mat bolna, 'Mera boyfriend ya mera husband kuch karta nahi' (I request all the women out there to never tell their boyfriend or husband, 'He doesn’t do anything')."

"Karega na toh itni buri tarah, sorry for my language, itna buri tarah hagta hai, itni buri jagah hoga na, nikalte-nikalte do saal lag jaayenge, lekin woh sali nikalegi nahi. Aap life se nikal jaoge, lekin nikalti nahi hai vo item (Because when he does, he will mess up so badly – sorry for my language – he will screw up in such a terrible way that it will take two years just to clean up the mess. But that mess will not go away. You might exit his life, but the other woman will never leave)", she had further added.

On Tuesday, many media reports claimed that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have decided to part ways. However, in a statement to ETimes, Govinda reacted to the rumours by saying, "These are only business talks going. I am in the process of starting my films." Govinda was in the news last year in October as well when he had accidentally shot himself in his leg with his own revolver.