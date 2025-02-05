Taking to her Instagram, Aishwarya Rai posted a childhood photo of Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday and wrote, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless."

In the past few months, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been subjected to malicious reports about their separation. Abhishek's name was even linked to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur through baseless rumours. However, the Bachchan family maintained a dignified silence and not reacted to all such negative reports.

Amid their divorce rumours, Aishwarya wished Abhishek on his 49th birthday on Wednesday, February 5. Taking to her Instagram, the former Miss World shared a childhood photo of the Delhi 6 actor and wrote, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless."

This wish however seemed "very formal" to the netizens as they pointed out that Abhishek hadn't posted anything for Aishwarya on her birthday in November last year. One of them wrote, "He didn’t post for your last birthday. Why are you carrying this baggage of one sided marriage? Please end it Aishwarya", while another added, "In dono ka relation sahi nahi chal rahahai, yeh toh bahut formal hai." "This was such a blah Happy Birthday wish like you wish a colleague and not your husband", read another comment.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's separation rumours spread began last year after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July last year. The reports multiplied when Abhishek liked an Instagram post about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek's last release was the Shoojit Sircar's emotional drama I Want To Talk in 2024. The film bombed at the box office. On the other hand, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical epic Ponniyin Selvan films released in two parts in 2022 and 2023. They both collectively collected over Rs 800 crore at the global box office.