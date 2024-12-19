Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have shut down divorce rumours by reuniting and leaving the netizens stunned

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have shut down the divorce rumours, as they reunited with Amitabh Bachchan. On Thursday evening, The Bachchans and Aishwarya came together for Aaradhya's school event. However, Aishwarya arrived in a different car.

In a video shared by paparazzo Manav Manglani, Aishwarya Rai was seen getting out of a car and walking towards Amitabh and Abhishek. The three had a warm exchange and then walked towards The entrance of Dhirubhai Ambani School. Aishwarya was accompanied by another lady, and she even hugged Abhishek.

Watch the viral video

As soon as this video was uploaded it went viral instantly. Netizens were stunned to see them together. Several fans expressed their relief at seeing them together. A netizen said, "Bhai bhabhi me sab theek hai." Another netizen said, "The way he pulls her dupatta, love still exists." One of the netizens wrote, "Koshish to ho rahi hai sab thik karne ki ho jaaye to achha hai." An internet user wrote, "She comes in a different car and no greetings exchanged between her and the 2 men. The other guy notices a dupatta on the floor and Abhishek doesn’t even help properly with lifting the dupatta from the floor, he does a but for cameras. Looks like facade." A few users still feel that all is not well between them. An internet user wrote, "She is feeling uncomfortable but all are putting up a normal look for Aaradhya." Another internet user wrote, "Now this rests all the rumours once for all. Now the news people will have to look for other greener pastures."

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours

From earlier this year, there have been rumours that Aishwarya and Abhishek are having problems in their married life, and they two are even living separately. The rumours got fueled when Aishwarya arrived separately at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Also read: Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja is FINALLY making Bollywood debut, 14000 girls auditioned to be his heroine, film will..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us