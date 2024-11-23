BOLLYWOOD
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's wife, has so far maintained a silence on I Want To Talk. She recently was active on Instagram as she shared a special birthday wish for her daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday.
As Aishwarya Rai avoids supporting Abhishek Bachchan's new film I Want To Talk amid divorce rumours, his father Amitabh Bachchan has turned his biggest cheerleader, hyping and reviewing his 'magical' performance on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Resharing a film review on X, Amitabh Bachchan couldn't help but be proud of Abhishek Bachchan. The megastar wrote, "Magical is the IN word .. my love blessings and more .." He continued in Hindi, “Mere bete, bete hone se mere uttaradhikari nahin honge; jo mere uttaradhikari honge woh mere bete honge. Abhishek mere bete; mere uttaradhikari (My son, being a son does not make him my successor; those who will be my successors will be my sons. Abhishek is my son, my successor)."
Amitabh Bachchan shared another post that read, "This is incredible. Remember my words," and another one that read, “Abhishek the BEST .. LOVE YOU."
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's wife, has so far maintained a silence on I Want To Talk. She recently was active on Instagram as she shared a special birthday wish for her daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday.
Amitabh Bachchan has maintained his silence on the ongoing rumours about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage. However, he has made sure to turn his son's biggest cheerleader amid the ongoing controversies. I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, was released on November 22 and is based on a father-daughter relationship.
I Want To Talk is directed by Shoojit Sircar, who has helmed critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Piku, October, Sardar Udham, Madras Cafe, Vicky Donor, Yahaan, and Gulabo Sitabo.
READ | Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly BREAKS silence on unspoken feud with co-actor, fans think its Sudhanshu Pandey or Gaurav Khanna
BIG update for Indians travelling abroad, will now have to submit these documents...
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar calls for Gautam Adani's arrest, urges Centre to 'save India's reputation'
'2 fire in one frame': Allu Arjun features with Sreeleela in Kissik song, netizens go crazy as Pushpa 2 makers drop...
I Want To Talk box office collection day 1: Abhishek Bachchan film records his second lowest opening ever, earns only...
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move, Reliance Jio to launch cheap 5G smartphone in India, is working with...
Bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi gains comfortable lead in Wayanad, BJP leads on Nanded Lok Sabha seat
Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai avoids supporting Abhishek Bachchan's new film, Amitabh Bachchan says 'mere bete..'
Zomato ex-employee defends Deepinder Goyal over his controversial Rs 20 lakh job fee: 'This is worth...'
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah equals Kapil Dev's record with fifer against Australia
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 1 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah takes fifer as Australia bowled out for 104
Punjab bypolls: AAP leading in 3 seats, Congress ahead in one
Ind vs Aus Test series: Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli in Perth, opts for casual outfit
Meet man, who is richest person in modern history, his net worth has surged to...
Meet Indian genius worked with IIT, had NASA connection, went missing and was found years later in...
Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly BREAKS silence on unspoken feud with co-actor, fans think its Sudhanshu Pandey or Gaurav Khanna
Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik out from Salman Khan's house? Here's what we know
Meet actress who rejected role that made Aishwarya Rai a star, SRK almost declined film, it became superhit, earned Rs..
BIG challenge for Mukesh Ambani as Noel Tata makes this move after Ratan Tata's death, it is...
Ravi Shastri, Wasim Akram's hilarious discussion after Rishabh Pant takes blow in groin area, watch viral video
Neelam Kothari finally reveals if she was in relationship with Govinda: ‘In those days we were…’
SEBI's first reaction on Gautam Adani bribery case, begins inquiry into...
Meet Hyderabad girl who began NEET preparation in class 7, scored 99.9 percentile, secured AIR...
Badshah breaks his silence on dating rumours with Pakistani star Hania Aamir: ‘We have a lot of…’
Delhi pollution: Air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category in Delhi-NCR; AQI at 419
Meet man, whose father used to work as labour, battled with financial woes, yet cracked NEET-UG with score of...
'I think bro is her EX': Man performs risky bike stunt with burqa-clad woman in Bangladesh, watch
Viral video: Little girl's power-packed dance to 'beer song' melts hearts online, watch
Meet man who failed in school, hacked his dad’s company, now India’s youngest billionaire, owns company worth Rs...
Meet woman from small village, used internet on rooftop for preparation, cleared UPSC in third attempt, now she is...
Explained: Why India must win the 1st Test against Australia in Perth
Raima Sen mourns Bharat Dev Varma's demise, pens emotional note for 'great father, great husband'
Bhagam Bhag 2 confirmed, Akshay, Paresh Rawal, Govinda return for 'madder, funnier' sequel, film will go on floors on..
AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey reacts to her split linked with composer's divorce with Saira Banu: 'I know exactly..'
DNA TV Show: Ahead of Maharashtra poll results, MVA, Mahayuti engage in resort politics
WATCH: Woman criticizes Bengali speakers in Kolkata metro, says ‘You must be learning Hindi’, video goes viral
Utkarsh Sharma kickstarts Vanvaas promotions, seeks blessing at Jagannath Puri, gets grand welcome in Bhubaneswar
Maharashtra: Stage set for assembly poll results; Mahayuti, MVA confident of their victories
Sanjana Ganesan’s post for Jasprit Bumrah after brilliant bowling show in Perth Test leaves fans in splits
Viral video: Man pulls off prank on people by impersonating Diljit Dosanjh, leaves netizens in splits, WATCH
IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming details: When and where to watch, date, time, venue - All you need to know
Meet man who studied from IIT Delhi, IIM Calcutta, later resigned high-paying job in MNC, took Sanyas, now he is...
All set for vote counting in Jharkhand tomorrow; NDA, JMM-led alliances confident of winning
Journalist called Katrina ‘lucky’ because Shah Rukh Khan kissed her on-screen, her response owned him
'You are bulls**t': This star walked out from Parinda after Vidhu Vinod Chopra argued with him, was replaced by...
Watch: Australia star inquires Rishabh Pant about his next IPL team, gets 2-word reply
Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi reacts to death of crew member, issues statement citing 'purely human error’
Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat was first offered to his industry rival…, but he refused because...
Cash-for-votes row: BJP leader Vinod Tawde issues defamation notice against Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi
The Visionary Who Promises a Blue Sky for India: Holger Thorsten Schubart’s G20 Climate Speech
The Surge of High-End Living: Luxury Residential Market to Outpace Other Segments
FeFCon 2024 to be Held in Bangalore: A Premier Event on Fever Management
Riddhima Kapoor slams trolls calling Ranbir 'misogynist', comments on his bond with Alia Bhatt: 'I do get annoyed but..'
'That’s wild': Noida man turns cigarette butts into teddy bears in viral video, watch
'Your dance lightens up...': Little girl's dance on 'Tere Bina na Guzara E' steals hearts online, WATCH viral video
London Airport evacuates passengers over security threat, thousands stranded
The World’s First Innovative Iron Supplement to Combat Iron Deficiency and Anaemia
'He's put all eggs in one basket': Sanjay Manjrekar dissects Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 1 of IND vs AUS Test
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over alleged Gaza War crimes, Israeli PM calls it 'baseless'
BCCI reveals dates of next three IPL editions in never-before-heard move; 2025 season to start from....
Meet grandmother who became fashion icon after trying on her granddaughter’s clothes
Deepika Padukone's parents Prakash Padukone, Ujjala are cousins? Netizens react as Reddit post goes viral
'This is new low': India's Got Latent contestant jokes on Kolkata rape-murder case, netizens disgusted, WATCH viral clip
IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite WTC list, becomes 3rd Indian to...
Manipur CM N Biren Singh's BIG statement after fresh violence in state: 'Those who are genuinely agitating against...'
Sana Khan, former Bigg Boss contestant, actress announces 2nd pregnancy with Anas Saiyad: 'Only Allah has power to..'
'All scripted drama...': Puneet Superstar allegedly assaulted by influencers in viral video, watch
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result November 22: Dear Dancer Friday lucky draw result TODAY, know how to check winner list
Elon Musk claims Jeff Bezos advised everyone to sell Tesla and SpaceX stocks ahead of US Election because...
Abhishek Bachchan says this about daughter Aaradhya amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai: ‘We are all…’
'Cancer can be defeated with discipline': Navjot Singh Sidhu reveals wife's diet that helped her fight stage 4 cancer
Actress Ana de Armas caught kissing Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s son in viral photos
Oreshnik's Shadow: Will Russia's hypersonic missile force west to back down?
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals Rishi Kapoor's last two wishes: 'He wanted to see Ranbir Kapoor getting...'
Meet woman, once disinterested in father’s business, now runs Rs 7000 crore company, competes with Mukesh Ambani, she is
I Want To Talk Twitter review: Abhishek Bachchan's performance being hailed as his 'career-best' in 'soul-stirring' film
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 3 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj run through Australia
‘You’re So Beautiful’: World’s tallest woman meets world’s shortest woman over tea, pics go viral
AR Rahman, Saira Banu's son BREAKS SILENCE on his parents' divorce linked with Mohini Dey: 'It’s disheartening to...'
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Consequences of GRAP-4 are drastic, may have adverse effects, says SC
Eyeing Delhi assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Revdi par Charcha' campaign: 'If people vote for BJP...'
'Till death do...': Abhishek Bachchan's viral statement comparing cancer to marriage amid Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours
Good news for Delhi-NCR residents, travel time from Noida to Gurugram to be reduced as new train service will...
Dharmendra once slapped Feroz Khan's brother Sanjay Khan at Bollywood party; here's what happened next
A day ahead of Maharashtra, Jharkhand election results, Sachin Pilot's BIG statement, says 'INDIA bloc in position to..'
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools likely to stay closed till..., check city-wise update
'She crossed all limits by...': Rupali Ganguly's lawyer REVEALS if her stepdaughter responded to defamation notice
OTET 2024 results DECLARED @ bseodisha.ac.in: Know how to check Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test results online
Maharashtra: 3 killed, 9 hospitalised after gas leak at fertiliser plant in Sangli
Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga take a dig at Digvijay Rathee's character, says, 'koi ladki uska haath bhi pakad le toh...'
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 2 highlights: Starc, Hazlewood star as India bundled out for just 150 runs
THIS farm is selling a cup of coffee for Rs 28000, but there's a twist, it is...
I Want To Talk review: Shoojit Sircar gives Abhishek Bachchan his Piku, actor gives his best performance after Guru
AR Rahman, Saira Banu's daughter Raheema opens up on parents' divorce being linked to Mohini Dey: 'Always remember...'
World War 3 has officially begun? Ukraine’s ex-commander makes BIG claim, says North Korea, Iran, China siding with...
JP Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge lock horns over Manipur issue, Congress calls BJP leader's letter 'full of falsehoods'
Chhattisgarh: 10 Maoists killed after encounter with security personnel in Sukma
Set foot into Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s lavish Rs 450 crore bungalow ‘Gulita’
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT plan for Jio users, offers unlimited 5G access for 1 year for just Rs...
THIS luxury train is ready to hit tracks soon, no less than 7-star hotel, has spa, gym, restaurant, it is...
IND vs AUS 1st Test: KL Rahul's dismissal sparks DRS controversy in Perth Test