Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's wife, has so far maintained a silence on I Want To Talk. She recently was active on Instagram as she shared a special birthday wish for her daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday.

As Aishwarya Rai avoids supporting Abhishek Bachchan's new film I Want To Talk amid divorce rumours, his father Amitabh Bachchan has turned his biggest cheerleader, hyping and reviewing his 'magical' performance on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Resharing a film review on X, Amitabh Bachchan couldn't help but be proud of Abhishek Bachchan. The megastar wrote, "Magical is the IN word .. my love blessings and more .." He continued in Hindi, “Mere bete, bete hone se mere uttaradhikari nahin honge; jo mere uttaradhikari honge woh mere bete honge. Abhishek mere bete; mere uttaradhikari (My son, being a son does not make him my successor; those who will be my successors will be my sons. Abhishek is my son, my successor)."

Amitabh Bachchan shared another post that read, "This is incredible. Remember my words," and another one that read, “Abhishek the BEST .. LOVE YOU."

Amitabh Bachchan has maintained his silence on the ongoing rumours about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage. However, he has made sure to turn his son's biggest cheerleader amid the ongoing controversies. I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, was released on November 22 and is based on a father-daughter relationship.

I Want To Talk is directed by Shoojit Sircar, who has helmed critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Piku, October, Sardar Udham, Madras Cafe, Vicky Donor, Yahaan, and Gulabo Sitabo.

