Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were engaged, but they never got married. Amid the divorce rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai, an old video of Jaya Bachchan announcing the engagement goes viral on the internet.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are making headlines over the divorce rumours. Since the reports of tension among the couple have started getting published, netizens have been digging into the past, and getting old videos resurfaced on the public platforms. Amid the divorce rumours, an old video of Abhishek's mother, Jaya Bachchan went viral. In this video, Jaya, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Abhishek, and Navya Naveli were seen at a seemingly book launch event. What made that event so special was the announcement that Jaya Bachchan made about adding another member to the family-Karisma Kapoor. Randhir and Babita Kapoor's daughter, actress Karisma was engaged to Abhishek.

In the video, Jaya smilingly welcomes Karisma into the family, and then the Raja Babu actress walks up to the stage, hugs Jaya Bachchan emotionally and then poses with other family members. For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor announced their engagement in 2002 at Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday celebration. Soon this video went viral on the internet, and netizens dropped their thoughts about it.

A netizen wrote, "Karishma had a great escape... Poor Aish." Another netizen wrote, "I think Karisma would have faced same what Aishwarya is facing .. it’s a powerful family with a lot of unity between and amongst the Bachchans… it’s hard and challenging to survive. Strong women can not handle such families as they take a step and speak for themselves. I guess an arranged marriage would have been best for Jr Bachchan… someone from a business background, simple." An internet user wrote, "Karishma missed the happiness of life after this... Abhishek is a well-cultured person. Everything is not money." Another internet user wrote, "This would have been the best decision for both of them."

For the unversed, Abhishek and Aishwarya's engagement was called off in January 2003. However, there was no clear reason in the media domain that Abhishek and Karisma's engagement ended. As per the media reports, there have been disagreements between the families, with some sources claiming Jaya Bachchan wanted Karisma to quit acting after marriage, which her mother Babita Kapoor did not agree with.

