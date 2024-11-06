In 2007, Mani Ratnam played cupid for Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai while they were filming for Guru. The film was released in the same year that the duo got married.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are currently dealing with rumours of their divorce. But, it is a fact that their fans love watching their onscreen chemistry in films. Despite Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair rumours with Nimrat Kaur, fans of both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are eager for the two to be together in films and real life. Amid this, a piece of happy news has arrived for the fans from Chennai. Reportedly, Mani Ratnam is eager to direct a third Hindi film with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan and has also finalised the script that he is eager to work on.

In 2007, Mani Ratnam played cupid for Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai while they were filming for Guru. The film was released in the same year that the duo got married. Now, Mani Ratnam's wanting to work with both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan has spread a sense of optimism among fans who wish the two to work through their differences.

The last time Mani Ratnam directed Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan was in Raavan. At the time, he had told Zoom, "Between them whom am I closer to? That’s a trick question. I feel both Abhishek and Aishwarya are part of my life. After Guru and Ravan, I want to do another film with them so we can complete our hat trick of association."

Zoom has now exclusively quoted a well-informed source from Chennai who said, "Mani Sir has been on the lookout for a subject for a third film with Aishwarya and Abhishek for some time now. He has finally decided what he wants to do with them."

Earlier, speaking about his kinship with Mani Ratnam, Abhishek Bachchan was quoted as saying, "When he had come to our home for the first time to sign me for Yuva, I thought he had come to sign Pa (father Amitabh Bachchan). When I got to know it was me he wanted I was beyond ecstatic. Any actor would give a limb to work with Mani. I take great pride in the fact that he found me worthy of his cinema thrice, so far, and that too without losing any limbs."

