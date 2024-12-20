While Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's joint appearance was exciting in itself, fans were more than happy to see the actor's protective side for his wife Aishwarya Rai. In a video shared online, Abhishek Bachchan could be seen guiding Aishwarya Rai into the venue.

For the past few months, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been in the news amid rumours of their divorce. A few weeks back, the couple attended a wedding together, attempting to put the rumours to rest. Now, both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have again made a joint appearance at their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s school function in Mumbai. On Thursday, Aishwarya Rai, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, attended the annual function at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Aishwarya Rai, dressed in a black ethnic ensemble, arrived separately in her car but was later reunited with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, dressed in a black hoodie, matching joggers, and white sneakers.

While Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's joint appearance was exciting in itself, fans were more than happy to see the actor's protective side for his wife Aishwarya Rai. In a video shared online, Abhishek Bachchan could be seen guiding Aishwarya Rai into the venue by gently placing a hand on her back. This gesture didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who quickly flooded the comment section to highlight the couple's dynamics.

One user wrote, "I think of Aradhya and how happy she just be seeing this," while another said, "Look how much he loves her." A third user then wrote, "So happy to see them together."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, got married in an intimate ceremony in April 2007. The couple welcomed their first and only child in November 2011, after 4 years of marriage, and named her Aaradhya Bachchan.