The video is from when Abhishek Bachchan was seen attending an award show and presenting Kareena Kapoor Khan the Best Actress (Web Original Film) award for her performance in the movie, Jaane Jaan.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, are currently embroiled in controversies amid rumours of their divorce and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. Amid this, there is a lot of scrutiny on all of the couple's public appearances. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted at an event in Mumbai, looking dapper in a blue suit. The video of Abhishek Bachchan was shared by the paparazzi where he could also be seen greeting them with a smile.

The video has been going viral on social media ever since it was posted. In the clip, Abhishek Bachchan could be seen walking towards a hall and smiling at the paps. Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Mr Jr Bachchan making his comeback with content driven film and winning hearts be like, From Bluffmaster and Bunty aur Babli to I want to talk he never fails to amaze us."

Many fans were quick to rush to the comment section of the video. While many appreciated Abhishek Bachchan for his dapper looks, others took this opportunity to bring up the subject of the actor's divorce rumours from his wife Aishwarya Rai.

As for their personal life, neither Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan nor their families have issued any official statements about the rumours surrounding them so far.

