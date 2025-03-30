Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made a public appearance with their daughter Aaradhya, and their latest photo went viral.

It's been more than a year since Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were in the headlines over the separation rumours. Time and again the duo came together to put an end to this baseless gossip, but it seems like the netizens are still keeping an eagle eye on them, living with the benefit of the doubt.

Recently, Abhishek and Aishwarya were spotted together, they attended the wedding of Taal's actress cousin, Shloka Shetty's brother. The two attended the bash with their daughter Aaradhya, and their photo from the ceremony went viral. The photo of Abhishek and Aishwarya was shared on Reddit on Sunday. The Guru actors posed with their close family members for the camera.

In the photo Abhishek and Aishwarya stood together, smiling to the camera, while Aaradhya was seen sitting on the floor as they posed for the photo. Abhishek donned a pink hoodie, whereas Aishwarya dressed in a black kurta. Aaradhya looked trendy in a white top and jeans.

As soon as the photo surfaced on social media, it went viral in no time. A netizen wrote, "The entire rumour about Aish-Abhi divorce was pr at work." Another netizen wrote, "They definitely had issues. Could be seen between them and his family’s behaviour towards her." One of the netizens wrote, "It's an open secret that they are separated. And I have said this before and will say it again, they don't have animosity towards each other. It's more of a family thing because of Jr B. Have you guys not seen the posts they do on each other's birthdays, Abhi's complete absence during her birthday celebration, the way his family and him arrive separately to events and not with her?" An internet user wrote, "Yeah and those damage control posts of “Abhishek and Ashwariya spotted together amidst divorce rumours” were so annoying."

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Be Happy. Whereas, Aishwarya was last seen in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise.