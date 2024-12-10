Despite the ongoing divorce speculations, both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have chosen to remain silent. For the past few months, social media has been riddled with rumours of their divorce after 17 years of marriage.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, are currently battling insistent rumours of their divorce and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. However, recently the couple put a stop to all the speculations as they were spotted attending a wedding together. Amid this, now a video is going viral on Instagram of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan dancing to the song ' Desi Girl' at a wedding with her parents.

In the video going viral, not only Aishwarya Rai but Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya could also be seen performing with utmost energy at the wedding. Aaradhya Bachchan could be seen recreating the dance moves from his father's film Dosatana. The video, through old, has garnered attention for its love and positivity. One social media said, "Absolutely beautiful… just love how Aishwarya Ma’am adores her daughter. Aaradhya is a replica of her mother," while another wrote, "Wow, Aaradhya looks so adorable! My daughter and Aaradhya share the same birth year and month—my daughter was born on November 17, and Aaradhya on November 16." A third user wrote, "Wow!! Such a cute family dance."

Despite the ongoing divorce speculations, both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have chosen to remain silent. For the past few months, social media has been riddled with rumours of their divorce after 17 years of marriage. The couple got married in a private ceremony in April 2007. They are parents to a daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan (13).

