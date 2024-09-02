Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan house Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the Bachchan home Jalsa, amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 10:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan house Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who tied the knot with each other in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aardhya Bachchan in 2011, are reportedly going through a rough patch in their wedding. In the last couple of months, there have been strong rumours that the couple is headed for a divorce.

Amid their separation rumours, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at Jalsa, Amitabh Bachchan's home, on Monday, September 2. Several paps shared the photos and videos of the mother and daughter at the Bachchan mansion on their Instagram. In the clicks, the Devdas actress was seen in a green attire, while Aaradhya was seen in her school uniform. They are seen getting down from their car and going straight inside the house in the viral video, shared by the Instagram page named Voompla.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The couple's divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The speculations rose further after the Dhoom actor liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'. The post talked in detail about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the 2023 sports drama Ghoomer. Earning less than Rs 5 crore in India, the R Balki directorial bombed at the box office. On the other hand, Aishwarya's last release was the historical action drama film Ponniyin Selvan 2 in 2023. The Mani Ratnam directorial grossed Rs 345 crore worldwide. While Abhishek will next be seen in an untitled Shoojit Sircar film slated to release on November 15, Aishwarya hasn't announced her next project yet. 

