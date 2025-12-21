Amid Dhurandhar's wave, Avatar Fire and Ash SUFFERS another major setback, 30% shows will be cut down on Christmas for...

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to dominate cinemas, despite, Avatar Fire and Ash. Now, as per the latest reports, 30% of shows of James Cameron's film will be cut for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

James Cameron's latest Pandora adventure, Avatar: Fire and Ash, have opened to mixed critical response, and unlike the previous two instalments, the film is performing below expectations. No one would have imagined that a Bollywood film would defeat the Hollywood biggie, but Dhurandhar made the impossible possible. Ranveer Singh's starrer is marching ahead of Avatar 3, despite being in its 3rd weekend. Now, as per the reports, Avatar would further face another setback due to Bollywood.

As Bollywood Hungama reported, 30% of Avatar 3 shows will be cut down to accommodate Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Exhibitors have decided to reduce the show count of Avatar: Fire and Ash on Christmas Day for Kartik-Ananya's rom-com.

The portal quoted a source that confirmed Jio Star Studios, distributor of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India for Disney India, has permitted exhibitors to move the Christmas Day programming for Avatar: Fire and Ash as the exhibitors have 'strong pressure' from the stakeholders of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. "The show reduction process has already begun at independent chains, and approximately 30 per cent of the shows will be reduced for Avatar: Fire and Ash on Christmas Day, which will give a very good release to the Kartik Aaryan film," the insider added.

He further added that Kartik-Ananya's Tu Meri Main Tera... is among the anticipated releases, and Avatar 3 has underperformed, making it way easier for Hindi rom-com to take over the screens. The source asserted, "There is strong demand for Tu Meri Main Tera among the youth, and they are expected to ensure a strong start for the film on the opening day despite competition. The audience demand is driving the showcasing and programming, as Avatar: Fire and Ash has clearly not performed the way it should have at the box office." Sameer Vidwan's directorial Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be releasing in cinemas on December 25