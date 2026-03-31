Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Shah Rukh Khan gets brutally trolled for calling Pakistan 'great neighbour', Ajmal Kasab 'gentleman' | Viral videos

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to take the cinemas and internet by storm, netizens dig old videos of Shah Rukh Khan praising Pakistan and brutally troll him.

In the age of social media, in the presence of digital transparency, a statement stays forever. Nothing gets deleted or disappears. Instead, old quotes or controversial activities reappear due to trends. Right now, the nation is gripped with Dhurandhar: The Revenge fever. Moviegoers are enjoying Ranveer Singh's brutal revenge from Pakistan. Amid Dhurandhar 2, which has grossed over Rs 1400 crore worldwide, old videos of Shah Rukh Khan resurfaced, making him the latest target of trolls. Presently, a majority of Indians are not in sync with Pakistan for an 'Aman Ki Aasha'. Amid the ongoing tensions, the throwback videos of Shah Rukh praising Pakistan and calling Ajmal Kasab a 'gentleman' have left netizens angry.

When Shah Rukh Khan called Pakistan 'a great neighbour'

In a clip from a news programme dated 2010, Shah Rukh is seen praising Pakistan and even asking the youth to think beyond the politics and the hate propagated by them. Khan has origins from Pakistan, and emphasising them, he called Pakistan a 'great neighbour', and added, "Both sides have a point, so let's keep it easy. But let me be honest, my family is from Pakistan, my father was born there, and his family is from there. I think all these issues, you are young guys, please trust me, can we just circumvent all that is said about India-Pakistan by the politicians, by anybody else, and say, it's a great neighbour to have, we are great neighbours, they are good neighbours, let's just love each other."

Shah Rukh Khan calling Pakistan a 'great neighbour'

Always had a soft corner for Suniel Shetty’s character in Main Hoon Na. But Bollywood’s pro-Pakistan propaganda was absolutely wild those days.... while Porkis bombed us daily, these clowns were busy serving “Aman ki Asha” salad.

Even after 26/11, Shah Rukh Khan shamelessly stood… https://t.co/LCIY2Kj0sT pic.twitter.com/B4SdDghu3e March 30, 2026

When Shah Rukh Khan called Ajmal Kasab 'a gentleman'

In another old interview, Shah Rukh is seen discussing the aftermath of the brutal 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, and goes on to call the Pakistani terrorist 'a gentleman'. The reporter said that people think that Muslims in India are unhappy, due to which terror attacks are happening. Khan, in a firm voice, criticised the terrorist, but said, "A guy who throws a bomb, he does not think like this, who's happy or unhappy. I've been listening to what has been said about the gentleman who's in jail right now- Kasab or whatever. Can you hear him? Where is ideology, or any logic? Where is sensibility? Where's any education? Why did you kill them? Who told you to kill them?" In the viral interview, Khan blasted Kasab, his ideology, and the motive of young minds getting corrupted and becoming extremists. However, one word, 'gentleman' caught netizens' attention, and they're trolling him for it.

Watch the viral video

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand's action thriller King. The film will be released in cinemas on December 24, 2026.