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Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka slams Meghna Gulzar for 'ideological bias' in Raazi: 'My gravest misjudgment'

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Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka slams Meghna Gulzar for 'ideological bias' in Raazi: 'My gravest misjudgment'

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Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka slams Meghna Gulzar for 'ideological bias' in Raazi: 'My gravest misjudgment'

Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka believes the 2018 film Raazi, the cinematic adaptation of his 2008 espionage novel, failed to capture the true spirit of his protagonist. Raazi was helmed by Meghna Gulzar and headlined by Alia Bhatt.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 08:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka slams Meghna Gulzar for 'ideological bias' in Raazi: 'My gravest misjudgment'
Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka slams Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi director Meghna Gulzar
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Amid the resounding success of Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, author Harinder Sikka has expressed regret over the cinematic adaptation of his 2008 espionage novel Calling Sehmat, which inspired the 2018 film Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Sikka took to X, where he first shared a picture of a stack of books such as An Indian Spy In Pakistan, Plot, Lies & Deceit: Pulwama & Balakot, Terrorism and Insurgency, Calling Sehmat, Mission Overseas, The Unending Game, and The Spy Chronicles. A text overlay read, "Dhurandhar 2 gave you a cinematic glimpse. Here’s where the real story begins."

Sikka said his book Calling Sehmat continues to rank among the most impactful espionage works globally, adding that it sheds light on cross-border tensions, hostile elements within the film industry, and criminal networks rooted in Punjab. However, he believes the film failed to capture the essence of the original narrative. "Calling Sehmat #Raazi ranks among the top books on espionage ever written, globally. It exposes Pakistan across border, hostile forces in Bollywood & a Punjab-based criminals within," he wrote along with the picture. 

Calling the decision to bring Meghna Gulzar on board his "gravest misjudgment", the author said that despite receiving clear warnings, he did not anticipate how ideological bias would dilute the protagonist's true spirit on screen. "Appointing Meghna Gulzar was my gravest misjudgment. Despite clear warnings, I failed to foresee how ideological bias would end up diminishing the true spirit of the protagonist," he added.

Sikka noted that nearly two decades since its release, his book continues to resonate with readers worldwide and remains among bestsellers. He also added that his other novels Vichhoda, Gobind, and The Chabimaster are being adapted for the big screen. "Nearly two decades later, the book continues to leave its mark across the world. Penguin best sellers; Vichhoda, Gobind, The Chabimaster are being scripted, for our beautiful nation deserves to see the complete truth," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Raazi also features Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is an adaptation of Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, a true account of an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent who, upon her father's request, is married into a family of military officers in Pakistan to relay information to India, prior to the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

READ | Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh's sequel crosses lifetime earnings of Dhurandhar, earns Rs 1365 crore

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Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka slams Meghna Gulzar for 'ideological bias' in Raazi: 'My gravest misjudgment'
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