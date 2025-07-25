Amid Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit over work hours, Tamannaah Bhatia calls concept of work-life balance a 'lie': If you are balanced then...'

The debate over work hours in the film industry became a hot topic after Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Spirit, allegedly over her request for an eight-hour workday being denied by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Amid the ongoing industry-wide discussion on work-life balance in the film world, several stars have spoken up about long working hours and the need for healthier schedules. Joining the conversation, Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared her personal views on the matter and gave a rather honest and straightforward opinion.

Tamannaah Bhatia calls work-life balance a 'lie' amid Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit

Speaking on the sidelines of India Couture Week, Tamannaah said she doesn't believe in the concept of "work-life balance" as it is often discussed. Instead, she believes in inner balance. "I think work-life balance is a lie. I think you have to be balanced, and then work and life happens. If you are balanced, then work-life balance ho jata hai," Tamannaah Bhatia was quoted by ANI as saying.

Why did Deepika Padukone reject Prabhas' starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit?

The debate over work hours in the film industry became a hot topic after Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Spirit, allegedly over her request for an eight-hour workday being denied by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming projects

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for her upcoming film VVAN: Force of the Forest, where she stars alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in the Hindi action film Ranger with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, and an untitled film directed by Rohit Shetty opposite John Abraham. Tamannaah Bhatia has appeared in 89 films in her career so far and is reportedly one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema.

