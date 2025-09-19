Amid Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD 2 exit, Ramesh Taurani's old interview calling her 'unprofessional' goes viral: 'She did not even...'

Now, amid the ongoing debate over Deepika Padukone losing out on two big films in one year, an old interview of Ramesh Taurani has gone viral in which he accused the actress of being ‘unprofessional’.

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD, on Thursday, officially announced that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel as the epic mythological science-fiction deserves "commitment and much more." Vyjayanthi Movies, the production company of the film, took to X, formerly called Twitter, to make the announcement.

Why was Deepika Padukone removed from Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD sequel?

“And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD,” the tweet read.

The tweet further read, “After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

Media reports have now stated that Deepika Padukone's team gave her dates for Atlee's next, with Allu Arjun, and her monetary negotiations with Kalki 2898 AD team also fell through, which led to her exit from the film's sequel.

Ramesh Taurani's old interview calling Deepika Padukone 'unprofessional' goes viral

Now, amid the ongoing debate over Deepika Padukone losing out on two big films in one year, an old interview of Ramesh Taurani has gone viral in which he accused the actress of being ‘unprofessional’. Deepika Padukone became a part of the mainstream newscycle in 2012, when she walked out of Abbas-Mustan's Race 2.

The film's producer, Ramesh Taurani, was furious with how things went down and the way in which Deepika Padukone and her team handled the situation. In an interview with TOI, Ramesh Taurani was quoted as saying, "The saddest part is that Deepika was supposed to meet me on January 27. At the last minute, she texted to say that she would not be coming, but her manager would explain her concerns and ‘find a way for us to work together’. Deepika was in Mumbai from January 27 to January 31 but refused to answer my calls, reply to messages, or meet me. In my 25 years in this industry, I have never been so disrespected by any actor, and we have worked with the biggest and the best."

Deepika Padukone's manager, at the time, allegedly told the filmmaker that she would not be a part of Race 2 because she was going to be working on a Hollywood project. When Deepika Padukone returned from the US, Ramesh Taurani insisted on meeting her on the sets of Cocktail. Deepika Padukone said she would meet him after 3 days; however, Ramesh Taurani went to the sets with his directors to have a word.

"We tried everything to convince her not to do this. I really tried to find a way to work things out with Deepika. Unfortunately, she was not willing to budge and did not even show an ounce of remorse for the massive inconvenience caused to us, our actors, and our senior directors. After this, I had no choice but to file a complaint against her in the AMPTPP and CINTAA. I am deeply saddened by this unprofessional behavior," he had said.

The official CINTAA meeting in the aftermath of this incident was called off, and just a few days later, Deepika Padukone was a part of Race 2 again, allegedly with conditions.

