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Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, Preity Zinta reveals she worked 18 hours a day for Vibe: 'Each to his own'

Vibe, Kunal Kemmu's follow-up to his 2024 hit directorial debut Madgaon Express, features him as a man who is reluctantly drawn into a secret mission. The film also stars Sparsh Srivastav, Preity Zinta, Vanshika Dhir, and is slated to release in cinemas on September 18.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 02:20 PM IST

Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, Preity Zinta reveals she worked 18 hours a day for Vibe: 'Each to his own'
Preity Zinta/Instagram
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    "Each to his own", said Preity Zinta on Wednesday on the debate around long working hours in the film industry, revealing that she worked for up to 18 hours a day on her upcoming film Vibe to finish shooting early and return to the US to be with her children. Zinta, who will be seen in an action avatar in the Kunal Kemmu-directed spy comedy, said she made the decision to put in long hours as she had travelled to India for a limited period to complete the shoot. 

    "Everyday we had very long shoots. So, each to his own and of course the reason I was working 18 hours is because I wanted to finish my work as soon as I can and go back to America to be with my kids," she told reporters at the trailer launch event of Vibe.

    The debate around working hours in the film industry began last year when there were reports claiming that actor Deepika Padukone opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Prabhas-starrer Spirit due to differences with the makers over her request to limit her working hours to eight per day. She was later replaced by Triptii Dimri.

    Zinta, 50, actor said she spent every day working on the film and did not step out socially during her stay in India. "It's not always everyone is laughing on set. You want to get the job done... There was a lot of action. There were a lot of other variables. Sometimes it was raining. Sometimes you were sick. So keeping all that in mind. So my whole thing was, 'I don't mind doing this.' Because for me I'm coming to India. And I'm here for 30-40 days."

    Vibe, Kemmu's follow-up to his 2024 hit directorial debut Madgaon Express, features him as a man who is reluctantly drawn into a secret mission. The film also stars Sparsh Srivastav, known for Laapataa Ladies, while Zinta plays seasoned spy Madam H.

    Zinta said she was drawn to the project because of its comic tone and her desire to do an action role after starring in a serious film. She was most recently seen in Partition drama Batwara 1947 alongside Sunny Deol. "I wanted to do action. Where else will you get to beat up everybody else? So, I thought, why not?" she said.

    Kemmu said Zinta was his first choice for the character of an undercover government agent, though he initially did not believe it would be possible to cast her as she had largely been away from the Hindi film industry. "I'm also a big Preity Zinta fan. And I thought she's gone. She's not here... When I finished writing this film and then it came to casting this, I had never seen her acting like this. And I was like, no one would have expected this. So it will be the best casting. Now all I need to do is get her to say yes," Kemmu said, adding that he was happy that Zinta agreed to come on board the film.

    Produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, Vibe is an Amazon MGM Studios film. It will be released in theatres on September 18. The movie also stars Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav in pivotal roles. It will clash at the box office with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's thriller Daayra. (With inputs from PTI)

    READ | Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

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